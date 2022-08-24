‘Sa mga kababayan’: Rupaul’s Ongina, Rock M. Sakura to critique ‘Drag Race PH’ looks

Two former queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” were tapped to evaluate the looks of Filipino queens from “Drag Race Philippines.”

In a video announcement, Ongina, a Filipino-American drag queen, and Rock M. Sakura, a Filipino-Vietnamese drag queen, were introduced as the new guest hosts of the web series “Fashion Photo Ruview”.

The first episode of the show aired on the World of Wonder’s YouTube channel on August 24.

Ongina posted a teaser video of it on August 23.

“Remember: it’s just an opinion and it’s subjective. So we will probably agree AND disagree. I love this franchise n ALL THE QUEENS so much! Super proud! Enjoy!” she tweeted.

In the video, Ongina shared that she was born in the Philippines and grew up in the United States.

Rock, on the other hand, shared that she has not yet visited the country. She was only able to learn about some Filipino culture because of her grandparents and her mother.

“This is going to be interesting because I’m going to be asking you (Ongina) a lot of questions on references. I’m just here for the fashion, baby,” Rock said.

“I’m here for the drama,” Ongina replied excitedly to her.

Rock is a drag performer from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 12. Ongina, meanwhile, is a drag performer from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Seasons 1 and five.

The official Twitter of “Drag Race Philippines” also shared another video teaser of the web series.

As its title suggests, the web show “Fashion Photo Review” is an offshoot of the main franchise of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” where its former drag queens or alumni critique the runway looks of the current contestants of a particular drag competition.

Unlike other fashion reviews, this show evaluates runway looks through a “toot” or “boot” scoring system.

Chosen hosts or judges will say “toot” for good outfits and “boot” for bad ones.

It was originally hosted by former drag queens Raja and Raven.

Other former queens later became guest judges or hosts in succeeding episodes.

For this year’s premiere of “Fashion Photo Ruview”, Ongina and Rock critiqued the Filipino queens’ first designed outfits based on a theme called “terno she betta don’t”.

The attires they designed and sashayed on the runway were based on their own interpretations of the Filipiniana.

The much-awaited “Drag Race Philippines” released two pilot episodes of the Philippine edition of the drag competition on August 17.

Viewers can catch season 1 every Wednesday on discovery+, HBO GO, and WOW Presents Plus.

