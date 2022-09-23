Mobile wallet app makes booking travel services, activities accessible

Booking hotels, tours, transport services, and activities is now easier by with the use of a mobile wallet app.

Travelers may now book their next trip using the GCash app, travel agency Klook and the mobile wallet service company announced on Friday, September 23.

Travelers can book 490,000 deals across 1,000 local and international destinations through the app, the two companies said in a statement.

For those planning to visit Singapore, Klook offers an exclusive package where tourists can enjoy Universal Studios, Gardens by the Bay, cable car, Skyhelix Sentosa, Singapore Flyer, Singapore Zoo, river cruise and big bus tour, among others.

There are also extensive options for food trips history and cultural tours for travelers visiting Thailand.

Domestic travelers, on the other hand, may also book a ticket to Enchanted Kingdom, Avilon Zoo, or Manila Ocean Park, among others.

From Oct. 3 to Nov. 2, 2022, travelers can have a P500 discount with a minimum spend of P1,000 using Glife for all Klook products using the promo code KLOOKNOW500.

