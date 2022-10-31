Search for ‘Drag Race Philippines’ Season 2 cast is on

After the success of “Drag Race Philippines” Season 1, the reality competition is officially casting new queens for its second season.

In a social media post on Sunday, “Drag Race Philippines” called for aspiring next Drag Superstar who can apply for its next season.

The casting will run until December 1.

“Mabu-haaay, Season 2! Casting has officially begun for #DragRacePH S2!”

“If you have the Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent to become the Philippines’ Next Drag Superstar, show us how you pop off ate and apply before December 1 at dragraceph.com,” the post reads.



Former cast member Lady Morgana wished applicants good luck.

Apakabilis .. Goodluck sa sasali https://t.co/xg8kZfnSmW — Lady Morgana (Miss Congeniality with feelings) (@itsladymorgana) October 30, 2022

The casting call announcement came days after World of Wonder, the home of drag queen reality shows, revealed that the Philippine version of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchise will have a second season.

READ: ‘Pop off Season 2’: ‘Drag Race Philippines,’ ‘Untucked’ return confirmed

The second season was announced along with “Drag Race Philippines: Untucked” and other upcoming shows on the streaming service WOW Presents Plus.



The first season of “Drag Race Philippines” concluded last October 12 with Precious Paula Nicole crowned as the country’s first drag race superstar in the finale.

Precious bested 11 other contestants, including crowd-favorite finalists, Marina Summers, Eva Le Queen, and Xilhouete.

RELATED: ‘Finally, we are taking space’: ‘Drag Race Philippines’ finalists share aspirations for local drag | Throwback: Highlights of Precious Paula Nicole’s ‘Drag Race Philippines’ journey

“Drag Race Philippines” has yet to announce other details for the second season including the judges and airing date.

The first season was produced in the Philippines by Fullhouse Asia Production Studios, Inc in conjunction with World of Wonder Productions, Inc. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles served as executive producers on the series

The episodes for this season can be rewatched on discovery+, HBO Go, and WOW Presents Plus.