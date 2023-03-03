Planning to visit Japan? This Cherry Blossoms pop-up event could help you plan your trip

The cherry blossom season in Japan is set to bloom soon.

Go Tokyo, the official Tokyo Travel guide, said this season is set around late March to April. It added that given the geographical scope of Japan, the blooming period could last for around four months.

Travel and experience platform, Klook, on the other hand, said the elegant flowers will take over and bloom for a couple of weeks and paint all corners of the country pink in either Tokyo, Kyoto, Fukouka or Hokkaido.

From the picturesque cherry blossoms of Takayama and Shirakawa-go in Nagoya, Mt. Fuji, Kawazu-zakura Joren Falls and Nanohana in Tokyo, Mount Yoshino in Nara to Fukushima, there are several tourist destinations in Japan to revel in and marvel at the Sakura.

With many expecting to witness the beauty of the Sakura in Japan, Klook will be holding a special cherry blossom pop-up dubbed “Under the Pink Sky” for travelers.



The pop-up event is slated Saturday, March 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Caffe Pocofino, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Attendees of the pop-up event will be treated with various discounts and freebies.

Among these are discounts of up to P10,000 on getaway, free sim card for every purchase of any P5000-worth of Klook offering.

There are also freebies for the first 100 buyers of Klook as well as visa applications available to accomplish on the spot.

Meanwhile, for those who are still undecided about choosing which city to visit. Klook is offering the Japan Rail Pass that could take tourists from one place to another with ease via the train network where they could catch Sakura throughout Japan.

The JR Pass covers the whole of Japan, across prefectures. It also has unlimited rides on both trains and bus lines for a certain number of days.

Those who will avail of this are treated to a same-day JR pass printing upon purchase, which in itself is a treat as normal, those who avail of the JR Pass would have to wait a couple of days for the passes to be processed.

More offerings are available Under the Pink Sky by visiting Klook’s official website or its app available on Apple Store or Google Play.

Japan reopened its doors to tourists in October after two-and-a-half years of tough COVID-19 restrictions.

