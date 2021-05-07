Facebook urged to permanently ban NTF-ELCAC spokesperson from platform

Online users are calling on Facebook to permanently ban a spokesperson of the government’s anti-insurgency task force after it was reported that the official was recently suspended from using the platform for violating its community standards.

On Friday, National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) spokesperson Lorraine Badoy said that she was banned from using the social media platform for 30 days.

It was the second time her account has been restricted.

“Nag-start a few days ago. I cannot engage, I cannot like and comment. There’s still Messenger. I cannot post,” Badoy was quoted as saying in a media forum.

“The posts that I get into trouble with are anti-CPP-NPA (Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army) posts that are factual,” she further claimed.

Badoy also said that she wanted to punish Facebook for taking down anti-CPP-NPA-National Democratic Front posts.

“Bakit niyo tine-take down ang mga accounts ng gobyerno when we speak the truth about the CPP-NPA-NDF? We’re doing our job. Kailangan naming magbigay ng impormasyon,” she claimed.

It was reported that Badoy will reach out to Facebook to understand its community standards.

The NTF-ELCAC spokesperson’s suspension from the social networking site prompted some Filipinos to comment that she should be banned permanently from the platform.

“Facebook, this is wrong. This is unfair… 30 days is not enough. Should be permanent lolz,” a Twitter user said in response to reports.

“Make the suspension permanent and thanks,” wrote another online user.

“Nice one FB. pero mas ok sana if forever na,” commented a different Filipino with a grinning face emoji.

Others commented that Badoy deserved the suspension based on her activities on the platform.

“‘Day, if your FB account is suspended not once but twice, may ibig sabihin ‘yun. So tama (na) mga lies ha. Not good for your complexion,” a Twitter user said in response to reports.

“Tama lang ‘yan sa’yo dahil puro kayo post ng unverified information, making individual lives in danger. If you have evidence, then file a case and arrest them in legal ways. Don’t use Facebook or any (platforms) to spread hearsays, gossips and fake news,” wrote another online user.

There were those who commented that the ban should be applied to other users who are actively spreading false information as well.

“Yes. As well as all other pages that maliciously and deliberately spread fake news, be it about politics or the COVID-19 pandemic,” a Twitter user said.

Badoy’s Facebook activities

Last March, it was reported that Badoy’s Facebook was restricted for days after “at least three posts” were found to violate community standards.

She was prevented from posting and commenting on the platform after she baselessly labeled Rappler “a friend and ally” and “mouthpiece” of communist rebels in separate Facebook posts.

At that time, Badoy was airing her grievances against the news outlet’s fact-checked articles where it corrected false claims about Lumads and an indigenous school that caters to them.

Philstar.com reported that a Facebook company spokesperson had confirmed removing several posts from its platform for violating its policy against violence and incitement, but did not say whether these were her posts.

“We do not allow people to post content that could contribute to offline harm. Accounts that repeatedly violate our policies may face stronger enforcement action such as restrictions on posting,” a Facebook company spokesperson said.

Badoy previously red-tagged community pantry organizer Ana Patricia Non on the social networking site after the Maginhawa Community Pantry raised half a million pesos from donors.

The Facebook page of NTF-ELCAC also red-tagged Non and other community pantry organizers, which had led to the temporary closure of the Maginhawa Community Pantry.

Last year, the approval of the budget of the Presidential Communications Operations Office for 2021 was stalled after Badoy red-tagged lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc on a Facebook post.

The Makabayan bloc is comprised of party-list representatives of Bayan Muna, ACT Teachers, Gabriela, and Kabataan.

Badoy also acts as an undersecretary of PCOO.

She claimed that Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers party-list) and Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list) were high-level members of CPP and of giving orders to its armed wing.

This prompted them to suspend the hearing in the House of Representatives.

PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar disowned Badoy’s statement and said that her Facebook posts, posted on her own page, should not affect the matter of the office’s budget.

