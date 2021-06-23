PhilSys registration sites: Rundown of malls where one can register for national ID

Filipinos can now conveniently register for a national ID, the government’s central identification platform for citizens and resident aliens, through different shopping malls.

The national ID, also called the Philippine Identification System ID (PhilSys ID), was launched to establish a single valid proof of identity that can simplify public and private transactions.

The identification card will eliminate the need to present other forms of identification when one transacts with the government or the private sector.

According to the law, the ID system will also serve as a social and economic platform through which public and private services are offered. It serves as the link in promoting a seamless service delivery that enhances administrative governance and supposedly reduces corruption.

The PhilSys ID contains the citizen’s full name, sex, date and place of birth, address and blood type.

Other information that the holder can provide optionally are his/her mobile number, e-mail address and marital status.

The national ID will also indicate if the individual is a Filipino or a resident alien and include the holder’s front-facing photo, a full set of fingerprints and an iris scan of the eye.

It is given for free and does not expire for Filipino holders, while the national ID for resident aliens is only valid for one year.

To make the registration easier and more convenient for citizens, registration sites were set up in shopping malls so that those who need to go to such establishments for errands or other matters can sign up for the national ID simultaneously.

SM Supermalls posted a video on its Facebook page detailing what papers Filipinos needed to bring before registering in different SM malls.

Among the malls where Filipinos can register include SM Center Sangandaan, SM City Cebu, SM City Bicutan, SM City General Santos, SM City Bacolod and SM Mall of Asia.

Robinsons Malls also allows citizens to register for their national ID through its “Lingkod Pinoy” Services, an initiative that brings government services to mallgoers for easier transactions.

Among its branches that offer national ID registration include Robinsons Lucena, Robinsons Place Antipolo, Robinsons North Tacloban, Robinsons Luisita and Robinsons Novaliches.

Some branches of Ayala Malls likewise offer national ID registration such as Ayala Malls Cloverleaf, Ayala Malls South Park, Ayala Malls Capitol Central and Ayala Malls Manila Bay, among others.

The Philippine Statistics Authority started the national ID registration last April 30. During the pilot launch, several complained of experiencing delays in the sending of the one-time passwords necessary to proceed with the registration.

The agency said this was due to the influx of registrants.

READ: PSA apologizes for tech issues on Day 1 of national ID registration

‘Not equivalent to voter registration’

Registering for the national ID, however, does not equate to voter registration, as clarified by Commission on Elections spokesperson James Jimenez on Twitter.

Voter registration is exclusive for legal-age Filipino citizens and those who have been a resident of the country for at least a year.

Registration as voter ends on September 30 of this year.