ABS-CBN’s Jeff Canoy quells death hoax with funny tweet

ABS-CBN reporter Jeff Canoy made a humorous reaction to an online user who commented that he is dead.

In a tweet on Tuesday evening, Canoy shared a screenshot of this claim and quipped: “Multuhin kaya kita…” accompanied by a ghost emoji.

The reporter did not mention the source of the death hoax. However, the screenshot captured that it was from an online user named CJ Navarro. Multuhin kaya kita… 👻 pic.twitter.com/TtWT786PnT

— Jeff Canoy (@jeffcanoy) July 6, 2021

In the screenshot, the comments repeatedly claimed Canoy is dead.

“RIP ABS-CBN Veteran Journalist Jeff Canoy,” it read.

One of the comments even wrongfully stated that Canoy was born in 1964. If it were, that would make him 57 years old already.

Some users in the quote-retweets noticed this and poked fun at the year of birth.

“It’s the 1964 for me,” one user said.

“Grabe sa 1964,” another user wrote.

Others, meanwhile, joined in and sharing witty reactions to Canoy’s supposed death.

“Sometimes, we can still feel his presence. RIP,” one user said.

“Have a good health, Mr. Jeff long live. Long life,” another user wrote.

Asked if he reported the malicious posts, Canoy responded that Facebook is not giving him “a lot of options.”

As of writing, Canoy’s tweet garnered more than 31,400 likes and 1,500 retweets.

Canoy also reports for DZMM “TeleRadyo” and the ABS-CBN News Channel or ANC.