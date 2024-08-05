‘Fake’: Nueva Ecija governor disowns viral congratulatory post for Carlos Yulo

Nueva Ecija Gov. Aurelio “Oyie” Umali on Monday disowned a social media post using his name and image to congratulate two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo who made history at the Summer Games in Paris, France.

The politician said that the congratulatory post, which has since become viral, was from a “fake Facebook account” which he said was being maintained by his “political detractors.”

The viral post allegedly showed a huge image of Umali while a significantly smaller picture of Yulo was placed on the right side.

The image allegedly came from the Facebook page “Governor Aurelio ‘Oyie’ Umali” which has the username @BestGovOyie.

A look at the page reveals another post that was “edited” due to the widespread criticism it has earned from online Filipinos.

It featured a larger image of Yulo while Umali’s picture was placed below and edited to a smaller size.

“CONGRATULATIONS! Carlos Yulo. PS: Edited na. Bash nyo ko eh,” the page said on August 3.

The following day, the page posted another congratulatory post that featured a bigger image of Yulo.

“2nd GOLD. Congratulations! Carlos Yulo PS: Nilakihan ko na po s’ya. PSS: Nagsama pa ako ng iba para mas masaya,” it said on August 4.

Umali warned the public about the “fake” account on his Facebook page “Aurelio Oyie Matias Umali” which has the username @governoroyieumali.

“Yesterday, the social media was saturated with posts and shares of greetings to Carlos Edriel Yulo for his success in the 2024 Paris Olympics, among them politicians that included me,” he wrote on August 5.

“While I am one with the Filipino people in celebrating Carlos’s success, the post pretending to be mine, maliciously framed in a way to enhance my political image, is from a fake Facebook account being maintained by my political detractors for their own political gain,” Umali added.

“But let us not allow these political opportunists to spoil and taint our pride and joy for the great accomplishment of Carlos Yulo, now a double gold medalist, a true Filipino champion!” he continued.

“Mabuhay ka, Carlos! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas! Nueva Ecija is very proud of you!” the governor added.

Another congratulatory post that caught attention of online users was that of Sen. Imee Marcos, who reportedly had a big image of herself in the publication material (pubmat) meant to celebrate Yulo’s victory.

Some social media users claimed this was uploaded by the president’s sister, although a look at her account shows a different post.

The pubmat showed only a picture of the gymnast roaring with victory.

A look at the post’s “Edit History” reveals that an attachment was removed on August 3, 10:28 p.m.

At 10:39 p.m. of the same day, one “media” was removed, and another “media” was added.

The “added” media was the congratulatory pubmat featuring Yulo’s sole face.

Another politician whose congratulatory post caught attention was Sen. Bong Go, chairperson of the Senate Sports Committee.

The lawmaker on August 3 posted a picture of him with his arm around Yulo’s shoulder.

“GOLD!!!!!!! Congratulations Carlos Yulo! Olympic GOld Medal for Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Floor Exercise! Saludo ang buong Pilipinas sayo! Maraming salamat sa karangalang ibinigay mo sa bansa!” Go wrote.

Some Filipinos thought Go’s image was unnecessary for a post celebrating Yulo’s victory which the latter worked for.

“HAHAHA, [kailangan] kasama talaga sa pic si *g*g,” an Instagram user commented.

Yulo made history at the Paris Olympics 2024 when he snagged two gold medals at the Summer Games.

He is also the first Filipino to bag Olympic golds in the same edition of the Games, a feat he achieved in just one weekend.

The 24-year-old gymnastics sensation snagged a gold medal in the men’s floor exercise in artistic gymnastics on Saturday (Philippine time) and another gold at the men’s vault final on Sunday (Philippine time).

Carlos’ history-making stint has earned him a slew of prizes like cash incentives, free services from different brands and businesses, franchise opportunities, and properties.

