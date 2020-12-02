ABS-CBN executives appear in network’s 2020 Christmas station ID

The appearance of ABS-CBN‘s top executives in the network’s Christmas station ID for 2020 despite the challenges that the broadcast giant faced this year made fans optimistic for its future.

The Kapamilya network on the first day of December released its 12th station ID for the Holidays titled “Ikaw Ang Liwanag at Ligaya” written by Robert Labayen and Love Rose de Leon and composed by Thryo Alfaro.

It features vocals from well-known local performers such as Regine Velasquez, Morissette Amon, Bamboo, Darren Espanto and Sarah Geronimo, as well as appearances by actors Coco Martin, Anne Curtis, Kim Chiu, Angel Locsin and love teams LizQuen and KathNiel, among others.

The video also features uplifting stories from the Filipino community like a PWD (person-with-disability) breadwinner and a couple whose relationship was tested by the coronavirus pandemic.

The station ID likewise includes the network’s top executives Carlo Katigbak, Mark Lopez and Cory Vidanes, who faced lawmakers earlier this year only to be rejected for a renewal of the network’s franchise.

According to ABS-CBN, the station ID’s song “serves as a collective prayer of all Kapamilya who continue to hope despite the odds.”

“This year, our family has been tested by tragedies one after another. ABS-CBN was also denied its franchise, which made it even more difficult to reach all our Kapamilya. But it is during these darkest times in our journey when we find light and joy in prayer,” part of its description in the lyric video reads.

“The song ‘Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya’ (‘You are the Light and Joy’) serves as a collective prayer of all Kapamilya who continue to hope despite the odds. It is to honor the love we share to our fellowmen. It is gratitude to God’s faithful love that stands as our family’s primary source of light and joy,” it added.

The featured stories of ordinary Filipinos in the station ID are also meant to “spark hope that a joyful Christmas is possible despite the challenges of the year,” based on the description of its full video.

‘Bilib pa rin ako’

Filipinos who watched the video—which is number two on YouTube Philippines’ trending list as of this writing—noted how the network’s corporate leaders joined the rest of their talents for solidatry.

ABS-CBN’s Christmas station ID usually features well-known showbiz and news personalities.

“Dear @ABSCBN Bosses, thank you for still making it possible. Kinurot niyo na naman po puso kooo huhu!” another Twitter user exclaimed.

“Sobrang ganda ng music video, naiyak ako nung nakita ko sila huhu, naalala ko lahat ng nangyari ngayong taon. Walang kupas talaga ABS-CBN!!! Kapamilya forever,” wrote a different Filipino with a series of heart emojis.

“Bilib pa rin ako sa patience nila,” commented another Twitter user in response to the network executives’ appearance.

Katigbak previously caught Filipinos’ attention for his “calm demeanor” and “clear answers” when he attended ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal hearing on the Senate last February.

He is the company’s president and chief executive officer.

Locsin, who has been a Kapamilya star since 2007, had attested to Katigbak’s humility following the public hearing.

“Appreciation post for ABS-CBN bosses!” she wrote in an Instagram post before.

“Happy that Filipinos get to see how humble our ABS-CBN bosses are. Ganyan po talaga sila kahit off cam!” Locsin had added.

Katigbak was among those who attended the network’s franchise hearing in the early months of 2020 as the broadcasting giant attempted to secure a fresh broadcasting license from Congress.

Matters that were tackled in the legislative body include allegations on contractual obligations, violations of labor laws and foreign ownership, among others.

By July, the network officially went off the air as the majority of the lower house voted to deny granting it a new franchise.

ABS-CBN has been in hot water ever since President Rodrigo Duterte openly threatened to deny its franchise renewal for supposed bias reporting and “swindling” but the company denied such allegations. — Featured video from ABS-CBN Entertainment via YouTube