Baguio’s famous cake shop Vizco’s to open stores in Metro Manila

Tourists no longer have to travel all the way to Baguio City to taste this famous strawberry shortcake.

Vizco’s Restaurant and Cake Shop is set to open branches at SM North EDSA Annex in Quezon City, and SM Megamall in Mandaluyong

“Vizco’s is coming soon to Manila,” it said in a Facebook post.

Several Filipinos await the bakeshop’s latest announcement.

Vizco's Cake Shop 🔜 sa megamall!!! 😱❤️ Yey 🤤🤤🤤 pic.twitter.com/w8PIpPZW9j — Bogs (@Maruf0kf0k) August 4, 2021

“Magkaka-Vizco’s na sa megamall! Oh Baguio,” an online user said

“Magkakaroon na ng Vizco’s sa SM North,” a Twitter user shared.

To date, there is still no information on when its opening date will be or whether products that will be available in Manila shops will be the same as those in Baguio.

Aside from its famous strawberry shortcake, treats from Vizco’s also include ube, mango, and carrot cakes, among other pastries.

Founded by Jackie Vizcocho Dizon in 2004, its first branch is located along Session Road in Baguio. Vizco’s also has branches at Camp John Hay and Baguio Ayala Technohub.

Due to stringent lockdowns since last year, Vizco’s has partnered with cake resellers and online shops to cater customers in Metro Manila and Luzon.