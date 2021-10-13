Posts on Karen Davila’s ‘TV Patrol’ stint, #WithdrawKarlaEstrada emerge as Noli de Castro backs out of 2022 polls

Veteran newscaster Noli de Castro‘s withdrawal from the 2022 senatorial race less than a week after filing his Certificate of Candidacy gained online buzz on social media.

ABS-CBN News reported that he had a change of heart and determined that it would be better for him to serve Filipinos as a newsman.

While De Castro is known for being a news personality, he entered the political scene as a senator from 2001 to 2004 and as a vice president from 2004 to 2010 under the Arroyo administration.

He announced that while he has withdrawn from the 2022 elections, he would continue to serve the public as a journalist and be the “voice of the public.”

“Isinumite ko ang aking kandidatura sa Comelec noong Biyernes. Ngunit nagkaroon ng pagbabago ang aking plano,” De Castro said.

“Kasabay ng pagdarasal sa Poong Nazareno, napag-isip-isip kong mas makatutulong ako sa pagbibigay ng boses sa ating mga kababayan sa pamamagitan ng pamamahayag,” he added.

De Castro thanked the Aksyon Demokratiko party and its standard bearer for accepting him as a senatorial aspirant before.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, the party’s standard bearer and presidential aspirant, said that he respects De Castro’s decision and wished him well.

“Vice Pres. Noli has personal reasons for giving up his senatorial run, which we respect. In truth, when my team was convincing him to run once more for the Senate, he contemplated on it for a long time,” the city chief said.

“We respect his decision to forego his re-entry into national politics, and wish him well because we know that he will continue to have the best interests of our people, as the Pambansang Kabayan, in his heart,” Domagoso added.

Aksyon Demokratiko chairperson Ernest Ramel said that De Castro will continue to be a party member.

De Castro returned to broadcasting after he finished his term as a vice president in 2010. He anchored Channel 2’s flagship newscast “TV Patrol” and hosted a radio morning program in DZMM Teleradyo.

He started his journalism career in 1976 under RPN and then transferred to ABS-CBN in 1986.

De Castro’s decision to withdraw his COC for senator earned various reactions from some Filipinos on local Twitter.

Karen Davila on ‘TV Patrol’

Some online users referenced Karen Davila‘s viral reaction to Lyca Gairanod when she found out they share the same birthdate before.

“‘Di pa umiinit upuan ni Karen Davila sa TV Patrol eh haha,” another Twitter user commented.

Davila’s return to “TV Patrol” was announced a day after De Castro left the program to pursue his senatorial bid.

She anchored ANC’s “The World Tonight” prior to her return in the flagship newscast. It is now taken over by senior news reporter Pia Gutierrez who is working with Tony Velasquez.

On Karla Estrada’s bid for House seat

Other Twitter users brought up Karla Estrada’s bid for a House seat after learning of De Castro’s withdrawal.

The “Magandang Buhay” host is a third nominee of the Tingog party-list. Its current representative at the House of Representatives has voted to deny ABS-CBN, her home network, of a new franchise.

“I’m telling you, @Estrada21Karla. You can withdraw as well,” a Twitter user said.

ABS-CBN said that it respects Estrada’s decision and wished her well in her new endeavor.

Some KathNiel fans, or fans of the couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, said that they would withdraw support to the couple if they would “attend campaign programs” involving the party-list.

READ: KathNiel fans to withdraw support as Karla joins party-list blocked franchise