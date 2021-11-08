‘Take your time’: Mimiyuuuh gets love advice from Robredo

Content creator Mimiyuuuh earned online buzz after he received an honest love from Vice President Leni Robredo in a vlog.

Robredo was Mimiyuuuh’s latest guest in his YouTube vlog titled “Cooking Essential Lugaw with VP Leni Robredo!” that was uploaded on Sunday, November 7.

In the 16-minute video, the presidential aspirant taught the 24-year-old vlogger how to make rice porridge or “lugaw.”

Robredo’s online critics have associated her with the Filipino food staple in the form of insults “Lugaw Queen” or “Leni Lugaw” since November 2020.

READ: Robredo owns ‘lugaw’ tag in tweet on OVP’s ‘Ulysses’-related activities

It started after old photos of the vice-president’s campaign team serving rice porridge resurfaced on social media. These photos were taken during the 2016 national elections.

Robredo, however, claimed these labels in response to her critics.

She and her office were often seen distributing rice porridge in communities in need.

READ: Robredo owns ‘Leni Lugaw’ tag anew by serving rice porridge to announcement attendees

This time, Robredo showcased her skills in cooking the meal while Mimiyuuuh asks her random questions.

Mimiyuuuh also asked the vice president tips on how to have a “love life” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Paano po magkajowa, lalo na sa ngayong pandemic?” Mimiyuuuh asked.

Robredo then gave the vlogger advice on love.

“Ang paniniwala ko kasi hindi mo siya siniseek. Paniniwala ko nga pag sineek mo yun yung hindi naglalast. So mas mabuti na take your time kasi yung para sayo ay darating yun,” she said.

Robredo shared how she knew her late husband, former Interior Secretary Jesse, was the one for her.

She also told Mimiyuuuh how desire could cloud one’s judgment on love.

“‘Pag sobra yung desire mo magkaroon ng jowa, paminsan maka-cloud yung pagtingin mo di ba?” Robredo said.

“Pag dumating, akala mo siya na. Tas later on, marerealize mo, ay di pala yon. Dahil lang sa desire mo magkaroon,” she added.

Mimiyuuuh found the advice straightforward and quipped: “Inaano ba kita diyan, VP Leni? Gusto ko lang naman kumain ng lugaw.”

The video garnered more than 474,000 views and 72,000 likes on YouTube.

The vlogger later shared a teaser about this love advice on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

“Oh para sa mga jowang-jowa dyan opo!” Mimiyuuuh wrote.

The posts made rounds online.

Amid the cheers over their collaboration, some fans of Mimiyuuuh agreed with Robredo’s love advice.

“And yes, VP is right, you should never seek! What you deserve will be served in the right time,” one Twitter user said.

“Tama. When you want it too much, the more it goes away. Relax ka lang. VP Leni agrees,” another tweeted.

Robredo’s daughters Tricia and Aika also retweeted some clips about their mother’s guesting on Mimiyuuuh’s YouTube channel.

Tricia quote-retweeted the vlogger’s tweet and wrote his popular line: “Skrrrt,” accompanied by crying emoji.

Aika, on the other hand, reacted to another post about Mimiyuuuh’s lively behavior while Robredo was cooking.

“On some days, I am Leni. But most days, I am Mimiyuhhh. Depending on what day of the week it is,” she said.

The vice president said her family are avid watchers of Mimiyuuuh’s vlogs.