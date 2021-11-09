‘Memes to reality’: Content creator Pipay gifts fans meme-inspired portraits

Content creator Pipay Kipay transformed the memes associated with her into reality through a meme-inspired photoshoot.

Pipay became popular on social media last year for her witty video clips that were perceived to throw shade at the national government’s policies and decisions on the COVID-19 pandemic response.

The vlogger is also a known subject of memes her fans created. Some were patterned after random photos of characters her fans viewed to resemble Pipay on social media.

Pipay later joined in the amusement and owned these popular memes versions of them.

She posted these snaps on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages on Tuesday.

“’MEMES TO REALITY’: At dahil [diyan] kayo masaya, e patulan natin AHUAHUAHUAHUAHUA,” she wrote in her captions.

The photos or memes Pipay referenced in her photoshoot are:

An old photo of a man in a Spiderman costume whom fans viewed to be her lookalike Her photo in Kim Kardashian’s MET Gala costume A character on Netflix’s “Squid Game”

Pipay also posted a video of her meme transformations on TikTok.

It garnered over 114,100 views on the platform so far.

In the comments section of her posts, Pipay’s fans lauded her for her impressive portrayal of the viral memes.

“Oh diba hahaha masyado ginalingan,” one Facebook user said.

“‘Squid gums’ ‘Kim Kardateeth’ ‘Spider gums,'” a TikTok user said labelling the looks Pipay showcased.

“Presenting SPIDER-GUMS and squad,” another Facebook user said.

Pipay started to gained online buzz in September 2020 for her video titled “Malupang Pusod.” Online users perceived it as a subtle criticism against a senator.

Others praised the content creator for the video and lauded her for injecting humor while low-key tackling other social issues.

As of writing, Pipay has over 2.3 million followers and a total of 35.5 million on TikTok.

Pipay also has over one million and 192,100 followers on Facebook and Twitter, respectively.