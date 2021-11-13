AnditoTayoParaSaIsatIsa: ABS-CBN releases ‘Christmas ID ng Pilipino’

With only more than a month to go before Christmas, ABS-CBN released its much-awaited Christmas ID music video on Friday.

This year’s Christmas ID is dedicated to Filipinos who give hope, strength and inspiration to others.

Following the premiere of the campaign, the hashtags #ChristmasIDngPilipino, #AnditoTayoParaSaIsatIsa and #ABSCBNChristmasStationID2021 reached Twitter Philippines’ trends list on Friday.

Written by Robert Labayen and Love Rose de Leon andcomposed by Thryo Alfaro, the holiday song “tells how having faith in God and working together in love have enabled Filipinos to overcome life’s adversities.”

It also featured ordinary Filipinos whose stories aim to inspire others amidst the hardships brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official theme song of ABS-CBN’s Christmas station ID was also released on all digital music platforms worldwide on Saturday midnight.

‘Kumpleto na ang Pasko’

Some Filipinos on social media also shared how the song completes the Filipino Christmas experience.

Hindi talaga kumpleto ang ating pasko kapag walang Christmas Station ID ng ABS-CBN, and ito na, it's finally here 🥺🤍#ABSCBNChristmasID2021#AnditoTayoParaSaIsatIsa https://t.co/MrUqnYZv1v — Krissa 🧣 (@hxnnie94) November 8, 2021

Online users also expressed happiness after seeing their favorite Kapamilya stars, including Piolo Pascual and Sarah Geronimo in the Christmas video.

Hindi kumpleto ang pasko ko kung walang CSID ng @ABSCBN , haysss! Nakakaiyak naman, andyan pa @JustSarahG na miss na miss ko na. ♥️💚💙#ABSCBNChristmasID2021 #AnditoTayoParaSaIsatIsa pic.twitter.com/t5NSf2uNTK — Kristyl Mae Diaz (@KMDiaz0413) November 8, 2021

as a Kapamilya, di talaga kumpleto panonood ko ng christmas station ID ng pag diko nakikita si Piolo mahal. 🥺💖#AnditoTayoParaSaIsatIsa pic.twitter.com/iA4Dv0Tivo — Megan Marfori ❤#RedTaylorsVersion (@ownedbynoah) November 8, 2021

The lyric video of the song, which was released Monday, was able to generate 2.9 million and 7.3 million views on YouTube and Facebook, respectively.

Annual tradition

The TV network has been producing Christmas campaigns since the 1990s.

In 2002, it produced its first star-studded one, featuring the country’s biggest celebrities, including Vilma Santos, Nora Aunor, Fernando Poe Jr. and Dolphy.

Following the the wrath of Typhoons “Ondoy” and “Pepeng,” in 2009, ABS-CBN released “Bro, Ikaw ang Star ng Pasko,” a sentimental song which set the standard of Christmas IDs.

Apart from ABS-CBN, GMA Network and TV5 also released its annual Christmas jingles.