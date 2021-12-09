Creepy or kilig? Netizens weigh in on viral feature of a girl’s online search for crush

A story of a girl looking for a guy she has a crush on was perceived creepy by some social media users online.

The story was featured in an episode of Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho that was aired last December 5.

A video of it was released on the magazine program’s social media channels.

“Babae, hinahanap ang gwapong lalaking nahagip ng kanyang camera sa tiangge sa Marikina. Itinadhana kaya ang muling pagkikita ni Jessa at ng ‘The Guy behind the Black Face Mask’?” one post read.

“Sabay-sabay tayong kiligin sa kanilang kuwento sa video na ito!” it added.

In the episode, a 21-year-old girl was about to delete some photos and videos from her phone when she spotted a guy she found cute in one of the videos.

The guy was wearing a black face mask and a black shirt.

The footage was taken when she went shopping at a thrift store in Marikina City.

The girl shared in the interview that a photographer also happened to include him in one of his photos.

These two encounters encouraged her to post the video of the guy wearing black face mask on her TikTok account and asked her followers to help her locate him.

“Nakakatawa yung tadhana pero ang baduy,” the girl said.

The uploaded also said that she would apologize if the man already has a family of his own.

“If ever man na malaman ko nga na may anak o may asawa, I would say sorry. Ayoko naman na madehado ako,” she said.

It turns out the guy captured in the video was someone she knew from a local beauty pageant in 2019.

The guy also knew the uploader because of her TikTok videos.

The episode ended with the pair finally meeting each other again in a surprise date the magazine show’s team organized for them.

How social media users reacted

The eight-minute video circulated on Facebook. It garnered 1.2 million reactions and 129,000 shares on Facebook as of writing. The video itself also earned over 22 million views so far.

The reactions were also mostly positive—602,000 were heart emojis, 317,000 were likes and 287,000 were laugh reactions.

The comments section were also filled with funny quips and jokes about them wearing face masks.

“Naranasan ko na rin yan, ang mag-black face mask pero wala naman saking naghagilap,” one Facebook user said.

“Makapunta sa Gapan Night Market at makapag video nga rin (smile emoji) daming naka mask dun,” another online user wrote.

Some Twitter users, however, perceived the girl’s behavior to be too creepy if this incident were to happen to others.

“Dapat hindi tinotolerate ang ganitong behavior. Kapag lalaki ang gumawa, sasabihin bastos, stalker, o kung ano pa. Kung pangit ang guy, dedma lang. Ang creepy ng ganyang behavior,” one Twitter user said.

“If this was a guy finding a girl this would be a whole a** different take,” another Twitter user wrote.

Others noted on the lack of consent from the guy throughout the show.

“Weird taking a video of someone without consent AND posting it on social media without consent then it becomes ‘national news’ so you don’t leave him a lot of choices because you’ve subjected him to publicity he didn’t ask for,” one Twitter user said.