‘Kapamilya way’: ‘PBB’ opens eviction ep with ABS-CBN core values, theme music

The latest eviction episode of ABS-CBN’s “Pinoy Big Brother” opened with the network’s theme music instead of the reality show’s usual theme song.

Fans of the show noticed this sudden change following Toni Gonzaga‘s exit last week.

Gonzaga, who hosted “PBB” for the past 16 years, officially stepped down as the host last February 9. She penned a message to her co-hosts and fans on Instagram on that same day.

“PBB” is currently in its Kumunity Season 10 run that started last January.

During the eviction night, It was in this episode where it had a new opening sequence featuring ABS-CBN’s iconic theme music.

The program’s official theme song is “Pinoy Tayo” performed by Rico Blanco. This is the special anniversary version of the Orange and Lemons original “Pinoy Ako” released in the early 2000s.

A five-minute video clip of the opening scene was released was uploaded on “PBB’s” official Facebook page.

The latest eviction episode also featured a card titled “The Kapamilya Way” where ABS-CBN’s core values were listed as follows:

Meritocracy

Excellence

Teamwork

Teaching and Leaning

Honesty, integrity and respect

Service Orientation

The new “PBB family” or “Pamilya ni Kuya,” on the other hand, are the following celebrities:

Enchong Dee

Melai Cantiveros

Kim Chiu

Robi Domingo

Bianca Gonzalez

Bianca replaced Toni as the new main host of the reality show.

Some Kapamilya personalities lauded the opening scene of the program.

“Very admirable, PBB! It’s always nice to be reminded of the values Kapamilyas uphold and live by. Thank you,” former ABS-CBN reporter Kevin Manalo said.

ABS-CBN’s Jeff Canoy, on the other hand, quote-retweeted a video clip of the show.

The original uploader was reacting to the hosts’ grand entrance.

“Now that’s a statement!” the online user said with red, green and blue heart emojis. They represented ABS-CBN’s colors.

Canoy agreed with the Twitter user and said: “I mean…”

He also added the same heart emoji on his tweet.

Some Twitter users perceived the entire sequence of presenting the hosts at the event as a deliberate way of making a stand.

“May instrumental version naman ang PBB theme song but they opted for *that* iconic ABS-CBN theme. And before showing the hosts, they had to show our core values and, seconds later, the one word that defines the company: KAPAMILYA. Statement? Statement,” a Twitter user said.

Others viewed the display of the core values as a hit back at Toni.

“Ang Powerful ng PBB opening! The core values hits differently! Toni, PBB doesn’t need you!” a Twitter user said.

“The Kapamilya core values Toni G can never relate. INTEGRITY and RESPECT,” another user commented.

Toni figured in a controversy last week after she hosted the proclamation rally of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., a presidential candidate, and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, his running mate, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

She also introduced Rep. Rodante Marcoleta as part of the UniTeam’s senatorial slate.

Marcoleta was one of the lawmakers who denied the renewal of ABS-CBN franchise. He also continued to oppose the network’s return on air.

