Gray to pink: Catriona Gray bares her May 9 bets in voting awareness vlog

Filipino-Australian beauty queen and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray walked viewers through her process of choosing the next leaders for the Philippines.

Catriona released a video titled “Pinuno: Para Sa Bayan” which she aired on her YouTube channel on Monday night, April 18.

Baring her support for Vice President Leni Robredo and her running-mate Kiko Pangilinan, Catriona cited Robredo’s office’s response at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic among the reasons for her preference.

“The pandemic was such a huge indicator of the capabilities of those in leadership. I believe that one of the most competent responses during the global pandemic was that of under the stewardship of her Office of the Vice President,” Catriona said.

The beauty queen also said that she “personally aligns” with the causes Robredo is advocating for.

“I also personally align for she stands for—education, poverty reduction, women empowerment, amongst others,” Catriona said.

During her reign as Miss Universe 2018, she attended her pageant advocacy to help uplift the well-being of children in poor communities.

The 28-year-old model also joined the previous call for lawmakers to pass the law increasing the current age to determine statutory rape.

This measure called Republic Act 116481was signed into law last March 4.

Following her announcement, her name “Catriona” and other phrases that describe her such as “queen behavior’ immediately trended on Twitter Philippines.

Her fans who also supported the tandem of Robredo and Pangilinan expressed their joy for her political bets for this May elections.

Miss Universe 2018, Catriona Gray endorses LENI ROBREDO for President! WHAT QUALITIES TO LOOK FOR IN A LEADER accdg. to Catriona; QUALIFIED, HISTORY, SERVICE, PLATFORM & VALUES!

Others also praised her for making a voting awareness vlog before announcing who she will be voting for.

“Pero truly, ang ganda ng video ni Catriona Gray. It felt very welcoming. Such a good summary of what we should look for in our leaders,” internist Jai Cabajar said.

“This video is not only an endorsement video, most importantly, an educational one. Educating the old and new voters, the decided and undecided. Thank you @catrionaelisa for this video,” another user tweeted.

Catriona joined other beauty queens Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa who declared their support for Robredo.

Pia previously announced on Instagram that she had already voted for Robredo at the United Arab Emirates last week.