‘Art jam of the nation’: BenCab leads mural painting in Pasay City

National Artist for Visual Artist Benedicto Cabrera popularly known as BenCab made a rare public appearance to join other Filipinos in mural painting during the Pasay City grand rally last April 23.

Behind-the-scene photos of Cabrera with other Filipino volunteers were released on the official page of BenCab Museum on Sunday, April 24.

The museum captioned the activity as “Art Jam ng Bayan.”

“Iba’t ibang kulay at kumpas ng kamay na nagsama para mabuo ang obra na simbulo ng ating pagkakaisa,” the post reads.

Cabrera’s name rings a bell to tourists of Baguio City.

He is the founder of the BenCab Museum, a go-to tourist destination in the summer capital of the Philippines that opened to the public in 2009.

The museum is a project of the BenCab Art Foundation, a non-stock organization that supports activities related to the arts and the environment.

Many Filipinos were surprised to see the artist himself in the photos. They shared their reactions in the comments section of the post.

“Sir, we are truly privileged as we all know you don’t go to Manila that often from your serene place in Baguio. It shows the situation is really that dire when it comes to our democracy,” one user Facebook said.

“We rarely see Bencab, for him to come out for a cause is something. At iyan ang totoong unity, nagsasama sama para sa magandang adhikain,” another user commented.

Others also pointed out that this mural is already a very valuable masterpiece.

“Ang tindi…This itself is a masterpiece that should be preserved and seen by all!!! Sir Ben Cab!” one Facebook user said.

As of writing, the post received 14,000 reactions, 366 comments and 5,400 shares.

Cabrera was among the personalities who attended the campaign rally of Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan in Pasay City last Saturday.

The event also doubled as Robredo’s 57th birthday celebration.

RELATED: Scientist’s vs NCRPO’s crowd estimate of Pasay grand rally

Cabrera led the painting of the mural titled “Saranggola ni Leni” that he presented on stage as his show of support to the tandem of Leni-Kiko in the May elections.

Some found the national artists’s support “priceless.”

“To see a Ben Cab painting is a pleasure. To own a Ben Cab painting is a great investment. To see him support Leni-Kiko is priceless. GRABE AS IN,” one user said.

Cabrera was conferred the Order of National Artist for Visual Arts by then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in 2006.