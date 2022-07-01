What Cayetano said about viral P10k ‘ayuda’

Have you seen the comments section lately? It is not strange to see Filipino online users joking about the P10,000 subsidy supposedly promised by Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano.

The online users are referring to the privately-funded “Sampung Libong Pag-asa” program which distributed P10,000 to selected beneficiaries. It started in May 2021 but was halted in February 2022 due to the national elections.

The comments section of GMA Network’s post on the crocodile animatronic prop for their new series was recently flooded by quips about Cayetano’s program.

“Ang laki naman niyan, parang sampung libo kada pamilya,” a Facebook user commented.

“Grabe real-life 10k per pamilya” another user commented.

“Tawa ko sampung libo, akala ko opisyal na ng government yung buwaya eh. San na kaya yung sampung libo kada pamilya?” another user commented with a curious emoji.

“Sir sir 10k ko…ano na Mr. kaldero Cayetano hehehhheh,” another user commented in jest.

A video of a person asking Cayetano in a mall about the P10,000 subsidy also trended on June 24.

In an oath-taking ceremony of Taguig officials on Friday, July 1, Cayetano said that the “10k ayuda bill” will be immediately filed for proposal. He stressed that it needs action from the upper and lower houses of Congress.

The senator further emphasized that the proposed bill would be different from the privately-funded program.

“Sa mga nangba-bash sa 10K ayuda, kung kaya ko lang silang bigyan ng tag-sasampung libo, binigay ko na sa kanila. Pero sa katotohanan ito’y isang legislative proposal,” Cayetano said.

“So ang hinihingi ko po doon sa mga tumutuligsa sa programang Sampung Libong [Pagasa] during the pandemic, tumulong na lang kayo,” he added.

He and his wife, former representative and now Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano, filed the said bill during the 18th Congress, in hopes for the program to be included in the Bayanihan 3 COVID-19 aid package. Congress failed to pass the measure.