‘Spotify doesn’t host’: Streaming service red-tagged over Filipino podcast

A streaming service platform was associated with the communist rebellion because of an audiobook being streamed there.

Daily Tribune reported on Wednesday, July 21 that Spotify “allowed” the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) to broadcast its supposed book on its platform.

“SPOTIFY ALLOWS CPP-NPA-NDF FRONT MKLP TO BROADCAST PODCAST,” its report said.

“Streaming site Spotify has allowed the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) front, MKLRP to broadcast their podcast through its platform,” it added.

The report also attached a screenshot of the audiobook titled “Maikling Kurso sa Lipunan at Rebolusyong Pilipino (Ikaapat na Edisyon)” or MKLRP on the streaming platform.

Some corrections

Some online users called the attention of the Daily Tribune for the perceived red-tagging in its report.

They pointed out that any individual or entity can upload or host podcasts on the streaming platform.

“Legit anyone can upload there. I remember listening to remixed and unavailable in your country songs uploaded as podcasts by others in the app. They were taken down eventually,” one user said.

Other online users also criticized the Daily Tribune for its blunder that alleged the MKLRP is a communist front.

“How did they even manage to regard MKLRP as a ‘front’ when the image attached to the Facebook post clearly states what it stands for?” one user said.

The MKLRP is not an organization or a business entity.

It is a book that the Communist Party of the Philippines released on September 23, 2019, through its National Education Department (PAKED), according to the Party’s official website.

A digital copy of its fourth edition can also be viewed via the CPP’s website.

So far, the audiobook is still accessible on Spotify podcast under the categories “History” and “Educational podcasts.”

According to its profile, MKLRP episodes have been accessible for streaming since October 2021.

The latest one titled “Sinu-sino ang mga kaibigan at ang mga kaaway ng rebolusyon?” was aired on July 20.

Each episode explained a chapter or parts of the chapter of the book.

Spotify also does not host any podcasts.

This policy was stated in the company’s “Spotify for Podcasters Help Center.”

“Spotify doesn’t host podcasts. You need to provide a link to an RSS feed in order to have your podcast on Spotify,” the help center reads.

According to its Help Center, you can either host with Spotify’s aggregate partners or upload your own podcast on the streaming site.

You only need two things: a Spotify account and a link to your podcast’s RSS feed.

Spotify also has a video tutorial for podcasting on YouTube.