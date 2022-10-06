Minty Fresh’s ‘Break Free’ performance at ‘PasigLaban’ rally resurfaces

The performance of drag queen Minty Fresh during a campaign rally months ago was remembered online following her elimination from the first season of “Drag Race Philippines.”

Min Ortiz or Minty Fresh was the latest contestant who was chosen to leave or “sashay away” in the latest episode of the drag race competition on Wednesday, October 5.

The remaining queens who made it to the final four are Precious Paula Nicole, Marina Summers, Xilhouete and Eva Le Queen.

After the episode, some of the viewers reshared Minty’s performance of Ariana Grande’s “Break Free” at the massive campaign rally dubbed “PasigLaban” in Pasig City last March 20.

Minty supported the candidacies of former vice president Leni Robredo who ran for the presidency and her running mate Kiko Pangilinan.

She led the pink mammoth crowd as they sang along with her during the program.

Minty also slayed her Ariana look with her long hair and pink dress.

Pink was the campaign color of Robredo and Pangilinan.

This was also the moment that caught the attention of the Grammy awardee herself.

Ariana shared video clips of the gathering with her millions of followers via Instagram Stories.

She got the footage from her Filipino fans who also attended the PasigLaban rally.

In one of the videos, Ariana added a caption that reads: “I could not believe this was real. (pleading emojis) I love you more than words.”

Keywords “Ariana Grande”, “Break Free” and other related terms soon dominated online conversations on that day.

The campaign hashtags #PasigLaban and #KulayRosasAngBukas, and other related keywords also reached the trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

Called the “PasigLaban” rally, the campaign activity was held along Emerald Avenue in Pasig City.

Organizers placed the crowd estimate at that time as 180,000.

Pasig City police said it was at least 137,000.

Days after the event, on March 22, Minty recalled her performance on stage again by sharing a video clip of it.

“Slow-mo na lingon for Leni,” her tweet reads.

Slow mo na lingon for Leni 💖 pic.twitter.com/XbL5ojtYMX — Minty Fresh (@minortiz) March 22, 2022

Fast forward to her journey in “Drag Race Philippines,” Minty earned new fans who were saddened by her exit from the race.

Some were thankful for her iconic “Break Free” performance.