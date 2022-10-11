Angat Buhay shares accomplishments as it marks 6th anniversary of initial launch

“No one is left behind.”

Non-government organization Angat Buhay released an update about its initiatives on the anniversary of its initial launching as a flagship program under the Office of the Vice President during Leni Robredo‘s term.

The NGO on October 10 looked back on its origins as the former vice president’s flagship anti-poverty program and thanked Filipinos who have continued to support the initiative from day one.

When she was still a public official, Robredo launched Angat Buhay in October 2016 to fight poverty and address the needs of families in the farthest and poorest communities in the country.

It aimed to bring together the public and private sectors to provide interventions and mobilize support by working on food security and nutrition, universal healthcare, public education, rural development, housing and resettlement and women empowerment.

“Six years ago today, we launched Angat Buhay as the flagship program of OVP. Kasama na namin kayo noon pa at ang lahat ng ito ay nagawa natin nang magkakasama sa bagong yugto ng Angat Buhay. Nagsimula na tayo sa pagtupad ng ating pangarap na umangat ang buhay ng lahat,” the NGO said on a Facebook post.

The page then shared some of its achievements ever since it was carried over as NGO last July 1.

Last May, Robredo said that she wanted to continue the anti-poverty initiatives she has spearheaded during her term as vice president in what would be called the “widest volunteer network” in Philippine history.

According to her, she seeks to continue the spirit of volunteerism that emerged from her 2022 presidential campaign.

This movement eventually gave birth to the Angat Buhay NGO.

“Wala tayong sinayang na oras para tugunan ang pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan mula sa learning crisis, undernourishment, access sa healthcare, at pag-develop ng resilient communities,” the NGO said on its anniversary post as a program.

“Binuksan din natin ang Museo ng Pag-asa kung saan tampok ang mga likha at sining ng ating volunteers. Alaala ito ng ating nasimulan at ipagpapatuloy pa,” it added.

“Lahat ng ito ay naging posible sa suporta ng ating partner organizations at lumalawak na network ng volunteers sa bansa. Tuloy-tuloy ang ating pagbabayanihan para masigurong angat buhay lahat,” the NGO further said.

The page accompanied its post with infographics featuring figures related to the NGO’s initiatives and accomplishments for the following: