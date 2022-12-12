Backstory of ‘Drag Race Philippines’ Season 1 queens’ looks at UnkabogaBALL 2022

Three former contenders of “Drag Race Philippines” Season 1 were head-turners during a star-studded ball over the weekend.

The queens attended the “UnkabogaBALL,” a party hosted by Vice Ganda. The annual event celebrates the talents of LGBTQIA+ artists and personalities in the entertainment industry.

For its sophomore year, Vice’s “UnkabogaBALL” party was held in Cebu last Saturday, December 10 with the theme “Philippine Herstory.”

Several queer celebrities made online buzz that night because of the historical and political concepts of their outfits.

Marina Summers

“DRPH” Season 1 runner-up Marina Summers transformed into Imelda Marcos with her hair styled up in a big bun and an elegant white terno gown.

Marina’s version, however, bears a political statement.

The white terno, a style of clothing associated with the Marcos matriarch, was stained and splattered with blood-like handmarks and colors down to the fringes of the skirt.

RELATED: What is ‘terno?’: Kyne shares video with Filipiniana dress history

To complete her look, Marina wore one glove that appeared to be dripping in red, shimmering blood.

Paul Sese, Marina’s stylist, posted on social media photos of the drag queen’s arrival on the red carpet while dressed up as Imelda.

The notable hashtag #NeverForget was also used. This phrase serves as a reminder of the atrocities that happened in the country during Martial Law.

In his post, Paul further detailed that through a speaker attached to a dress, a person crying out could be heard while Marina walked down the red carpet.

“The GAG is the dress has an attached speaker sa loob tapos while she’s walking down the red carpet may nagpplay sa audio ng mga taong umiiyak (crying emoji). Di lang narinig because of the background music,” he said.

In a quote-retweet to this, Marina disclosed that she had a slight panic attack because of how haunting the audio was in her hotel room.

However, Marina said that this “final touch” has to be done to highlight the message they wanted to make.

“I was honestly having a slight panic attack when we first played the audio in my hotel room. It was haunting. But it was the last component that we needed to complete the statement. We wanted to awaken the senses of those who were able to witness it in person,” she said.

Eva Le Queen, one of the finalists of “DRPH” Season 1, also bared that Marina was wearing authentic jewelry to further showcase herself as Imelda.

To further emphasize her message, y’all probably didn’t know that @marinaxsummers was wearing a REAL diamond necklace and earring set worth 1.5M for her #UnkabogaBALL2022 lewk. That’s how committed she was. Shuta her mind talaga. 🤯 — Ms. Eva ‘Walang xmas bonus’ Le Queen (@eva_lequeen) December 11, 2022

Marina made a joke in response: “Hindi nakaw ‘yung akin.”

She later emerged as the “Unkabogable Star of the Night”.

Marina also brought home a cash prize worth P100,000.

On December 11, Marina uploaded photos of her winning costume on her social media channels.

She described this drag as a part of Philippine history that “they are trying to conceal with glamour and misinformation.”

The real backstory ✊🏽🤫 Our winning look for the #unkabogaball2022. This is the part of Philippine History that they are trying to conceal with glamour and misinformation. This is the story that should never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/KJe2Kr2ZB4 — Marina “Divine” Summers (@marinaxsummers) December 11, 2022

RELATED: What we need to know: Marcos Jr.’s ‘temporary immunity’ in the US amid ongoing contempt case | On Imelda Marcos’ 91st birthday, online users recall her purported crimes

Eva Le Queen

Eva Le Queen also gained online buzz for the historical event that she adapted into her look—the tragic ABS-CBN shutdown in May 2020.

In an Instagram post, Eva also said that she drew inspiration from the ingenious all-black haute couture ensemble that Kim Kardashian wore for the MET Gala in 2021.

READ: Gold armor for Lil Nas X, all black for Kim and Kanye at Met Gala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Le Queen (@eva_lequeen)

In another post, Eva thanked Vice for the opportunity of wearing such an outfit at a party for the LGBTQIA+ community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Le Queen (@eva_lequeen)



ABS-CBN, the country’s largest broadcasting network, signed off the air on May 5, 2020, after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease-and-desist order on all its radio and television channels.

Some of the company’s shows have since been airing on A2Z, the newly rebranded Channel 11 of Zoe Broadcasting Network, TV5 and other streaming and online platforms.

RELATED: ‘It’s been a year’: ABS-CBN reporters mark 1st anniversary since signing off the air |Closure of ABS-CBN broadcast operations affects Filipinos in far-flung areas amid Ambo’s onslaught | ABS-CBN scraps deal to buy into TV5

Eva on Twitter told her followers that she was not able to eat properly.

Her face was covered with black clothing as part of her costume.

“Hindi man ako nakakain, the message was heard loud and clear. Never forget,” Eva tweeted.

Viñas DeLuxe

Viñas DeLuxe, a contender of “DRPH” Season 1, depicted Filipino heroes in drag version—the GomBurZa priests.

GomBurZa comprises the priests Mariano Gomes, Jose Burgos and Jacinto Zamora. They were executed by the Spaniards on Feb. 17, 1872, for suspicions of instigating the Cavite mutiny on January 20 of that year.

RELATED: GomBurZa (not MaJoHa) stamps unveiled to commemorate 150 years of martyrdom

For her look, Viñas wore a black dress with a huge rope around her neck and arms. She also had two mannequin heads that seemed to have grown on her shoulders.

The mannequin heads also have ropes around their necks.

Hoy boto nyo na ko kahit walang botohan yata hahahaha Philippine history ang theme at una talagang pumasok sa isip ko is #GomBurZa but make it DRAAAAG!! https://t.co/iDkBS2NdFQ pic.twitter.com/tN0qXdI2Vx — Vinas DeLuxe (@VinasDeluxe) December 10, 2022

In a video she posted on social media, Viñas quipped that the two heads represent her Divine Divas sisters—Precious Paula Nicole (Drag Race Superstar) and Brigiding.

As a gomburza muna tayo for the #TheUnkabogaBALLinCebu pic.twitter.com/2ht4zMD9oI — Vinas DeLuxe (@VinasDeluxe) December 10, 2022

The Bulacan native later emerged as the winner of “Twitter’s Choice Award.”

Prior to this, Viñas asked her Twitter fans in jest to supposedly vote for her even if there are no voting categories.