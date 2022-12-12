‘Means so much to me as a filmmaker’: Rod Singh is over the moon for ‘Unkabogable’ award

“For being an ‘unkabogable’ member of the LGBTQ community in the media industry means so much to me as a filmmaker and as a trans person who just started to live her truth.”

Rod Singh, director of “Drag Den Philippines,” expressed this as the highlight of Vice Ganda’s “Unkabogable” party last December 10.

The comedian launched “Unkabogable” in December 2021 as an occasion to celebrate the artistry of LGBTQIA+ artists and celebrities in the Philippines.

Now in its second year, the gathering was held at a resort in Cebu with the theme “Philippine Herstory.”

In a post on Instagram on Sunday, December 11, Rod posted photos and a video of her winning an award as an “Unkabogable” star in the media industry.

Rod then gushed over in excitement after Vice gave her the trophy on stage.

“To be surrounded by all the young, up and coming, and the brightest queer superstars of this generation felt like a dream where my stars finally aligned. To be recognized by my community, especially by meme @praybeytbenjamin for being an ‘unkabogable’ member of the LGBTQ community in the media industry means so much to me as a filmmaker and as a trans person who just started to live her truth,” she said.

Rod admitted that she initially did not expect to win any award or recognition.

She also only attended the event because she could not say “no” to such an invitation.

“I looked forward to attending the ball this year for many reasons but mainly because I like to dress up, party, get drunk, make more friends, and because I can’t and won’t say no to this invitation haha! But never in my wildest dream that I ever thought of going home with an award and a citation from the Unkabogable Superstar herself,” the young filmmaker said.

Rod then shared this moment with her fellow transwomen in the industry who have also recently reaped some recognition—Iyah Mina and Sassa Gurl.

“I am so proud to share this moment with my fellow trans awardees, particularly Iyah Mina for making history as the first trans best actress in my film Mamu; and a mother too, and Sassa Gurl for her groundbreaking endorsement as White Castle’s Calendar Girl. Trans power!” she said.

Sassa Gurl also wore a bold outfit that night—a babaylan or a female witch doctor.

The “Drag Den Philippines” cast member made this concept into a goth-like drag look.

Babaylan sa public school text book#Unkabogaball pic.twitter.com/u1NSdGNSTY — Sassa Gurl 🏳️‍🌈 (@Itssassagurl) December 10, 2022

The flower-inspired ensemble

Rod also shared details about her look. She explained in the post that it was inspired by the Rafflesia consueloae, a large flower endemic to the Philippines.

“For this year’s ball, the theme is Philippine History. I decided to do a Rafflesia look because of a beautiful and meaningful story about one of its species that was first discovered in the 1800s in Mt. Apo and was believed to be extinct. After 100 years, it was rediscovered again in South Cotabato,” Rod said.

“This story reminds me of our collective hope last election and our hope for all the young queer kids out there. May this story reminds us of a beautiful quote by Lady Bird Johnson – ‘where flowers bloom, so does hope’,” she added.