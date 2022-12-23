Parody: Macoy Dubs’ new persona ‘Lisa B’ launches budget airline amid holiday rush woes

A popular comedian parodied an airline company as the supposed alternative transportation for ride-hailing apps in the Philippines.

Macoy Dubs recently released a new content series about a rich businesswoman named Lisa Isabela Buenaventura or Lisa B.

Macoy Dubs introduced this character to his followers as a progressive, witty and caring boss. For Lisa B’s look, he wears a yellow wig, formal business attire and red lipstick.

On December 19, the social media personality posted that Lisa B supposedly entered the aviation industry by launching “AirLisa.com”.

It is a portmanteau of the name of the Malaysian airline “Air Asia” and his persona’s name “Lisa.”

Macoy Dubs joked that a staggering P130 trillion was invested into this new budget airline for Filipinos.

The Civil Aviation Board is also “aligned,” according to him.

“Officially entering the aviation industry today with [P180-trillion investment]. Lisa B just arrived from the Babuyan Islands and launched Air Lisa, the new budget airline for Filipinos. What’s new is that they will cater to passengers who are having difficulties booking Grab and Angkas,” the content creator said.

“Air Lisa will also operate in key cities across Asia, EMEA, LATAM and Oceania,” he added.

To make this look legitimate, the content creator also accompanied his post with a poster that parodied the logo of Malaysian airline AirAsia.

In the post, Macoy Dubs expressed a quote that supposedly came from Lisa B, saying: “Kunwari wala kang ma-book from Glorietta to Kapitolyo or from Pasir Ris to Bukit Bendera in Singapore, Air Lisa’s chopper will arrive. Ganun ka-efficient. I think next week, I will buy NAIA, what cha think?”

This funny antic soon gained buzz on Facebook. It has garnered 10,000 reactions, 423 comments and 112 shares so far. Most of the reactions or 9,400 of them were laugh emojis.

In the comments section, several Filipinos took delight in the gag and asked Macoy Dubs as “Lisa B” details about her budget airline.

“Miss Lisa B, may gold membership po ba ito? And if ever meron, apply po sana ako,” a Facebook user said.

“Do you have promos for new year’s flights po?” another online user asked.

The parody post came amid commuters reporting difficulties in booking ride-hailing applications and finding other public transport options amid the Christmas rush.

Other Filipinos also took to social media to complain about worse traffic conditions along EDSA and other main roads than in the same period before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the Air Lisa joke, Macoy Dubs as Lisa B also joked about acquiring the LRT (Light Rail Transit) system on December 13.

Lisa B humorously renamed the Manila train as “Lisa Rapid Transit.”