Miss Universe interview question has translation for ‘Pang-ilan ka sa magkakapatid?’

“Pang-ilan ka sa magkakapatid?”

The debate on how this question should be translated into English has been ongoing on various social media platforms in recent years. This has sparked hilarious and diverse answers from Filipino online users.

The discussion on how it should be translated, however, appears to have ended after this question was asked in a closed-door interview during the 71st Miss Universe pageant.

South Africa‘s candidate Ndavi Nokeri was asked: “Of all the siblings in the family where do you stand?”

“I’m the last. I’m the baby, yeah,” the beauty queen answered.

This question has caught the attention of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Top 16 candidate Ayn Bernos.

On Twitter, she shared a screenshot of how the question about birth order was posted.

Omg guys tinanong sa closed door interview, “Pang-ilan ka sa magkakapatid?” Ayan na ang English niya 😅 pic.twitter.com/fOTQens2H6 — Ayn Bernos (@aynbernos) January 30, 2023

Ayn is known for teaching English grammar and Filipino on TikTok.

Meanwhile, some witty online users attempted to answer the question as if they were pageant contestants.

“Among my siblings, I stand corrected. Thank you,” an online user quipped.

“I’m outstanding po,” a Twitter user said in jest.

“I stand here not as one but as a hundred and four million Filipinos!!!” an online user jokingly wrote.

It can be recalled that Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray delivered this same line when host Steve Harvey asked her what would be the title of the song she would write to describe her pageant journey.

Another online user, meanwhile, answered the question referencing the winning answer of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

“I stand to show the world, the universe rather, that I am confidently beautiful with a heart. Thank you!” the social media user wrote.

RELATED: Pia Wurtzbach admits still feeling giddy about ‘Ako bahala’ Miss Universe tweet

The current Miss Universe is USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel, a Filipino-American.

She was the first Filipino-American candidate to clinch the crown.

RELATED: Who is Miss Universe 2022 Filipino-American Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel?