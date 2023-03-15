Words Pinoys are associating with ‘politician,’ according to ‘Family Feud PH’ survey

Public service was not among the words associated with “politician,” according to survey results of a popular game show in the Philippines.

In an episode of GMA’s “Family Feud Philippines,“ host Dingdong Dantes asked the following question to the winning team: “Una mong naiisip pag sinabing pulitika.”

The episode aired on Monday, March 13. The full episode can still be viewed online: Family Feud Philippines March 13, 2023 episode.

The survey question was one of the series of items asked during the bonus round for Team Go-Getter comprising Rico Robles, Phoebe Walker, Janine Teñoso and Kate Alejandrino.

Phoebe was the first contestant to give her answers. To the politics-related question, she said “corrupt” with uncertainty.

Both Dingdong and Phoebe was surprised that she got 37 points. This means that this number of people deemed her answer as acceptable.

The team of the “Seklusyon” actress garnered a total of 181 points after she answered the word “corrupt.”

Team leader Rico, therefore, only needed 19 points to break the 200-mark for this part of the show.

Asked about the same question as his girlfriend, Rico responded, “public service” as among the words associated with a politician.

His answer got zero points. Therefore, no one among the people that the “Family Feud” have surveyed shared this response.

A Redditor who watched the episode shared a clip of this moment in the subreddit r/Philippines.

“Tingin ng tao sa mga pulitiko… Survey Says!” the post reads.

In the discussion section, several members of the community were saddened that people view politicians negatively. However, they admitted that there is a grain of truth in it.

“Sakit pero totoo,” one Redditor said.

“Awit! Hahaha na real-talk ng survey,” another user on Reddit said.

Team Go-Getter was declared the winner of the episode. The members won P200,000 worth of prize money.

The losing team, meanwhile, comprises “Maid in Malacañang” star Ella Cruz, her siblings Trisha and Ethan, and her makeup artist Bekbek Vasquez.

“Family Feud Philippines” airs on GMA 7 every 5:40 p.m. from Monday to Friday.