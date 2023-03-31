Lazada champions women empowerment through efforts in digital space

Top online lifestyle destination Lazada prides itself in empowering women in the digital space.

In a forum titled “#Women 2023: Women Forging the Digital Future” held last March 15, Lazada head of traffic Pauline Castro shared how the ecommerce platform is playing a role in ensuring that the digital space’s future is female. The company was lauded for reshaping the lives of its female entrepreneurs, customers and employees.

She shared her “Equal in Digital” journey in her talk titled #LifeAtLazada: Empowering Women Through Digital Transformation,” which touched on the influential role of technology in the lives of women today.

“Lazada is in the business of building businesses. Women today are relying a lot on digitizing business using our seller app, which is why we make it easy and flexible. We are also proud of our AI-powered business advisor, and we have all the tools and resources to propel their learning and success,” she said.

In her talk, Castro discussed that Lazada emboldens its female customers through features like LazLook and LazBeauty designed to cater to women shoppers.

“We are redefining Filipino fashion and beauty by working hard on innovations that merge the shopping experience with social and entertainment,” Castro said.

In a separate interview with Interaksyon during the Lazada’s 11th anniversary early this month, Castro also cited that aside from local sellers, women entrepreneurs dominate their LazLook platform.

She shared that many of these women have success stories such as a plus-size seller and a female student with passion for design among others.

According to Castro, LazLook aims to become a trusted destination for trends for women that is why it seeks to be inclusive. Whether local or international sellers, they are filtering the sellers to feature to give customers the products and services they deserve.

“We’re also very protective of their (customers’) experience,” she told Interaksyon, adding that feedback is important for them.

Aside from the platforms’ female-centered features, Castro also said Lazada embodies inclusivity with its female presentation. She said that the majority of Lazada Philippines’ workforce is female as the group fully embraces equity and promotes equality.

“In Lazada, we always say people first. We live seriously, work happily, and upskill our employees,” Castro said.

The exec stressed that the ecommerce company has a so-called “culture of listening and collaboration.”

“Our culture of experimentation is very powerful because this is a space where I experience fresh grads or new joiners having equal access to data and are given the chance to generate their own ideas. We strive to build a future workforce and create opportunities planning for success,” she said.

Other inclusive efforts of Lazada include the launch of its own data science scholarship program called the “Lazada x For The Women (FTW) Data Science Scholarship.” This initiative is committed to offering data science training to promising young women looking to build a career in tech.

The “#Women 2023: Women Forging the Digital Future,” was held in celebration of the National Women’s Month. It was organized by the SPARK! Philippines, a nonprofit organization that advocates for the empowerment of women, LGBTQ+ and other marginalized sectors.

Aside from Castro, other panelists in the forum were Google Philippines Country Director Bernadette Nacario, Sen. Loren Legarda and Commission on Human Rights Executive Director Jacqueline Ann de Guia.

Birthday blowout sale

Meanwhile, Lazada is still celebrating its 11th birthday with a birthday blowout sale until March 31.

Among those being offered include a wide range of trendy and affordable assortment in all things beauty and fashion on LazBeauty and LazLook, respectively.

There are also stackable vouchers, to go with deals for as low as P99 as well as 80% off discounts or up to P1,000 cash back along with fast and free shipping offered to shoppers.

RELATED: Rundown: Deals you can score during Lazada’s ‘Epic 11th Birthday Sale’