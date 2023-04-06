Rundown: ‘Boracay’, ‘Jollibee’, other top keywords on TikTok this ‘summer’ 2023

Keywords “Boracay” and “Jollibee” are among the most talked about topics related to summer in the Philippines on a mobile video-streaming application.

The Philippines has technically no summer season. However, Filipinos often use this term to describe the season with hot weather, usually from March to April.

RELATED: Philippines has no ‘summer’ season. Here’s why.

Meanwhile, amid the so-called Philippines “summer,” TikTok, a popular app for short-form videos, released its “TikTok Summer Trends and Insights” report for 2023 to the media last week. It listed the summer-related topics that Filipino content creators mostly engaged in or are most excited about.

Moreover, the online behavioral patterns found in the report also aim to help brands, marketers and businesses leverage the season this year.

The data was gathered and analyzed from the company’s internal data last January.

TikTok classified the top hashtags or topics into three categories—traveling, seasonal food and beverages, and fashion.

For the traveling category, the following are the top hashtags that most Filipino content creators watch:

#TravelTikTok with 55 million views

#sunset with 47 million views

#Boracay with 34 million views

#staycation with 29 million views

#nature with 26 million views

Overall, based on their content, TikTok saw at least three or four of its users who are planning to travel this summer, either domestically or internationally.

Of these users, 77% are also planning to spend quality time with their friends and family.

People on TikTok seemed to be more invested in the following content about food and beverages:

#foodieph with 3.2 billion views

#foodtok with 1.7 billion views

#Jollibee with 798 million views

#icecream with 747 million views

#chocolate with 695 million views

Most TikTok users or 87% of them are willing to spend more for “summer” if there are special discounts and promos for food and beverages.

They are also interested in trying out new F&B products during this period. According to TikTok’s data, 66% of TikTok users are planning to buy F&B products and 68% more want to see new menus and product launches.

Videos about how to dress up for the hot, humid weather in the country are also abuzz on TikTok. The following are the top hashtags for this category:

#fashion with 2.8 billion views

#outfitideas with 895 million views

#shorts with 820 million views

#GRWM [get ready with me] with 713 million views

#mensfashion with 285 million views

Aside from F&B, most TikTok users or 81% of them are also willing to spend on summer fashion, and 87% more if there are special discounts and promos.

These findings, therefore, exhibit a new approach in e-commerce that is unique to TikTok, “Shoppertainment.”

In a statement, Life Dawn Cervero, Vertical Lead, TikTok, Philippines, said that brands, businesses and marketers should take advantage of such “infinite” opportunities on the app to reach more audiences, and eventually customers, through Shoppertainment content.

“With TikTok, there are infinite opportunities to convert as brand discovery and community content work together to create a loop that amplifies reach, awareness, and participation. This leads to greater conversion as users are inspired to try products, promote them on the platform, and contribute to sales growth,” Life said.