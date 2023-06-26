Leni Robredo gets 5th honorary degree, set to be hailed UP distinguished alum

Former vice president Leni Robredo received her fifth honorary degree last week, earning applause from some of her online supporters.

The Angat Buhay NGO founder received the Doctor of Humanities Honoris Causa from the Ateneo de Naga University (ADNU), her husband’s alma mater, on June 22.

Late interior secretary Jesse Robredo was a high school graduate of ADNU.

Leni said the Ateneo de Naga University Choir sang a rendition of “Rosas,” the most popular campaign song associated with her presidential run, in light of her conferment.

She said she was “deeply moved by the singing.”

READ: ‘Rosas’ campaign song performed at couple’s wedding reception

Leni also shared that she will receive the Most Distinguished Alumna Award from the University of the Philippines Alumni Association (UPAA) on August 19.

The UPAA awards “outstanding individuals recognized for their leadership, achievements, service, and contributions to create positive change in the country and in the world.”

Leni graduated from UP Diliman with a baccalaureate degree in economics in 1986.

“Blessings come in pairs,” she said in a Facebook post on June 21, a day before her honoris causa conferment on ADNU and upon learning that she will receive an award from UPAA.

“Humbled by these great honors, and sharing these with everyone who shared in all my struggles and made the burdens lighter,” the former vice president added.

Leni trended on social media following her conferment of another honoris causa as supporters offered her congratulatory messages.

“Congratulations, Atty. Leni!! Always proud of you!” a Twitter user said with a heart hands emoji.

“Loud and proud UNCean and student of late Mayor Jesse in engineering and Atty. Leni in commerce subj [subject]! Superb ang husay sa pagtuturo!” another online user exclaimed.

“Let her credentials [speak]!!” commented a different Pinoy with heart emojis.

Leni has other honorary degrees from the following:

Doctor of Philosophy in Economics at Ateneo de Manila University (2022)

Doctor of Humanities at the University of Saint Anthony (2017)

Doctor of Laws at the University of the Cordilleras (2017)

Doctor in Public Administration at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (2015)

A non-profit and non-government organization promoting good governance and ethical leadership took note of this and shared it on social media.

ON ANOTHER 'DEGREE' OF HER OWN Adding the most recent Honorary Doctorate Degree conferred by Ateneo de Naga University, Atty. Leni Robredo now has a total of 5 Honorary Doctorates awarded by esteemed universities in the country. pic.twitter.com/Yp3rB1iTyz — Kaya Natin! Movement (@KayaNatinPH) June 24, 2023

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) defines an honorary degree as “an extraordinary academic degree awarded to an eminent individual (who may be an alumnus, or one who have never been connected with the awarding institution).”

CHED said that it is “awarded in recognition of an individual’s meritorious contribution/s to the advancement of a field in a particular discipline, through exemplary accomplishment/s in instruction, research and practice and his/her personal humanitarian accomplishment/s and/or contribution to the institution and society, rather than as a result of academic matriculation and study.”

A Doctor of Laws honoris causa, in particular, is given to public servants and lawyers who have contributed to international understanding, leadership, and the rule of law.

A report said that honorary degrees could only be awarded by universities that have existed for more than 25 years and have a well-built reputation.