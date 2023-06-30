‘Considered normal?’: Pia Wurtzbach’s IG story opens talks about boundaries, family expectations

Asking women about marriage and having children should not be normalized.

This topic was discussed by social media users after Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach said that she finds such a topic too “personal” for her.

Some of Pia’s followers kept asking her about her pregnancy plans with her husband Jeremy Jauncey during a question-and-answer session on Instagram on June 28.

Pia seemed to have enough. She replied to a follower who made such an inquiry to kick-start the session.

The question was: “When are you planning to have a baby?”

“I guess I’ll start with this because literally, for every four questions I get, there’s one question about us having kids,” Pia replied.

The former beauty queen then expressed her views on questions about marriage and having children.

“Honestly, I find these questions so personal. I wonder why this is considered a normal thing to ask though. First it was ‘Kailan ka mag-aasawa?’ Now, it’s constantly, ‘Kailan kayo magkakaanak?’” Pia said.

This response prompted some Filipinos on social media to weigh in on the common expectations of women and couples.

“Nakakulong pa rin kasi ang iba sa atin sa konsepto na kapag single ka, kailangan mong mag-asawa para may kasama ka sa buhay. Kapag nag-asawa naman, kailangang magka-anak kasi yun daw ang purpose ng pag-aasawa. Marahil dahil ito sa impluwensya ng nakalakihan nating relihiyon,” a Twitter user said.

“This happens to not only female celebrities but to women in general. Womanhood is not just exclusively limited to being married or having children. Why should someone’s status of being single or child-free be a huge deal to any of you?” a Filipino commented on Twitter.

Other Filipinos told off others about boundaries.

“It’s a given that she asked for people to send questions, but it still doesn’t give them the right to enter personal territories because why would you ask someone when they are getting kids like do you hear how weird that is. Bakit? Magnininong/ninang ba kayo” a Twitter user said.

Some Facebook users, meanwhile, argued that Pia gave them a go signal to ask her about anything.

“It’s okay lang naman po siguro magtanong kasi married na kayo. Fans are just excited to see their idol’s offspring. Besides you’re giving them the will to ask you a question,” a Facebook user said.

Pia and Jeremy tied the knot in a secret wedding last March 24. She, however, only unveiled this big news last May.

They got married at the North Island-Seychelles, an exclusive private island in Seychelles.

