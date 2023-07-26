TikTok launches text-only posts

Popular video streaming platform TikTok on Monday announced the introduction of text-only posts, giving users a new way to share written content such as stories, poems, and recipes.

It also challenges Elon Musk’s platform Twitter, which has rebranded into “X.”

RELATED: ‘Xvideos’ lands on trending list after Twitter’s ‘X’ rebrand | Bird has flown as Musk, Twitter CEO Yaccarino say ‘X’ logo is here | Elon Musk says Twitter’s legacy blue bird to be replaced by an X

In a recent announcement, the company embraces new ways for users to express their creativity by introducing text posts, aiming to empower creators and broaden content creation options.

This move allows creators to share stories, poems, recipes, and more in addition to the existing formats like photos and videos.

“Text is the latest addition to options for content creation, allowing creators to share their stories, poems, recipes, and other written content on TikTok – giving creators another way to express themselves and making it even easier to create,” the company said in a statement.

This innovative approach empowers creators to express their creativity through text-based content alongside photos and videos, offering a range of customization options like sound, stickers, background colors, and the ability to tag other accounts and add hashtags.

TikTok’s focus on “expanding the boundaries of content creation for everyone” is to provide users with diverse and engaging ways to share their ideas and express themselves through the platform’s ever-evolving features. —Intern, Shiela May Balagan