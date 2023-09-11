Miss Universe Nigeria 2023 contestant dons evening gown inspired by Michelle Dee

A candidate of the Miss Universe Nigeria 2023 pageant wore a dress inspired by the evening gown of Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee.

Chinaza “Naza” Miracle, who represented Borno State in the recently concluded beauty pageant, shared that she showed up in the evening gown photo shoot of Miss Universe Nigeria 2023 in a black ensemble designed by Peterson Doris.

Miss Universe Nigeria 2023 held its coronation at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos on Sunday, September 10.

Mitchel Ihezue was named the winner, while Naza won the title of Miss Amity in the pageant.

For the pageant’s evening gown pictorial, Naza shared that she wore a gown inspired by the one worn by Michelle at the coronation of Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2023 last May.

Michelle also won the Best Evening Gown special award at the MUPH 2023 pageant. There, she exhibited her “pasarela” or pageant walk which fans dubbed as the “snake walk.”

Michelle said her “snake walk” is inspired by her mother, Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez.

For the MUPH 2023 coronation, the Filipina wore a creation by internationally renowned fashion designer Mark Bumgarner.

The black gown was simple, with only a rhinestone-studded strap added on the right side of the dress for accent. It also had a thigh-high slit.

Bumgarner explained that he wanted a “red carpet look” for Michelle instead of opting for the typical pageant look in which candidates don sparkly or shimmering gowns in the competition.

“We wanted an iconic masterpiece that would bring out my best assets and to stay true to who I am: daring, elegant, fierce—and of course in my color, black,” Michelle said before.

Meanwhile, Naza donned a black gown inspired by Michelle’s ensemble in a pictorial for Miss Universe Nigeria 2023.

The Nigerian beauty said she drew inspiration from Michelle because “the dress shows the true essence of a strong black woman.”

“Who wore it better, I or @michelledee (Miss Universe Philippines),” Naza wrote in an Instagram post on September 2 with a see-no-evil monkey emoji.

“Dear @petdreez, thank you so much for working tirelessly to bring this piece (dress emoji) to life… you are amazing,” she added.

In her third post about the gown, Naza gave a shoutout to Pinoy pageant fans who expressed their support after noticing her Michelle-inspired gown.

“Ever since I posted a picture of my inspiration dinner dress from @michelledee, I have gotten so much love and appreciation from Philippines… I want to use this medium to say a big thank you (folded hands emoji and heart emoticon)… you all are far too kind. Thank you,” she wrote on September 3.

Naza also tagged her gown’s designer.

“Y’all @petdreez deserves her flowers, she made the exceptional outfit,” the beauty queen wrote with a heart-eyed emoji.

In Peterson’s version, the rhinestone-studded strap is on the wearer’s left side instead of the right.

Meanwhile, Mitchel will represent Nigeria while Michelle will represent the Philippines at the upcoming 72nd Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador on November 18, where reigning Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel will crown her successor.