‘Drag Race PH’s’ M1ss Jade So calls out waxing salon for alleged discrimination

A drag queen from the second season of “Drag Race Philippines” decried being discriminated against at a waxing salon.

M1ss Jade So, a trans drag performer and LGBTQIA+ rights advocate, claimed that a personnel of the waxing salon repeatedly misgendered her and was hesitant to give her service for not disclosing that she was “not female.”

She posted this on her social media accounts on September 11.

“I am writing this with a heavy and disappointed heart to complain about the transphobia and discrimination that I experienced. I am a past customer and their esthetician who waxed me claim to have been uncomfortable with my private part,” Jade wrote.

I just got discriminated by a waxing salon. There’s this waxing salon that I had an appointment last Aug 11. It was a successful and smooth appointment, the staff was nice and gentle. I usually have Brazilian, Full legs and full arm wax, I got it waxed by them. I was satisfied… — M1ss Jade Laruesu So (@m1ssjadeso) September 11, 2023

RELATED: ‘Meet the queens’: Three transwomen cast for ‘Drag Race Philippines’ Season 2

Discrimination complaint

The drag queen from Marikina City shared that she was satisfied with the waxing salon, which she initially did not name, when she first availed their service last month.

This prompted her to book another appointment with the salon on Monday, September 11. However, Jade said that while booking her appointment, the salon personnel repeatedly asked her if she was a man or a woman.



The personnel claimed that their esthetician was “uncomfortable” while doing M1ss Jade So’s waxing procedure because they thought she was female but “hindi naman po pala.”

“Idk [I don’t know] who called me but I think it’s their manager saying ‘Hello po, tanungin ko lang po kung babae po ba kayo or lalake?’ I was stunned to speak. I said ‘What?’ She repeated the question, but I didn’t answer. Then she said their esthetician was uncomfortable the last time I had their Brazilian waxing service and having clients like me is uncomfortable because they thought I was ‘Babae’, ‘hindi naman po pala’ they said,” Jade said.

The 24-year-old drag artist said that she did not insist on receiving service from the waxing salon.

Instead, Jade said that she offered to discuss gender sensitivity and inclusivity. “To move forward as a Trans advocate, I wanted to talk to their owner or whoever is in charge with their business,” she said.

When Jade called again, however, the establishment dismissed her offer. The store personnel, Jade said, also misgendered her and called her “sir.”

“The second call goes; ‘Hello sir’. I was MAD STUNNED and said ‘Now you called me sir?’ She was calling me ma’am earlier and now this? Then she said ‘ay sorry po nawala po sa isip ko. Humihingi po kami ng dispensa sa nangyare sir’ sir AGAIN? At this point, I said ‘Let me talk to the owner or manager because I want to say that this establishment should have proper seminars when it comes to gender sensitivity and inclusivity,’” Jade shared.

“This is the time she said ‘Alam na po ni mam,’ I said repeatedly ‘I want to talk to her, hindi na ko magpapa-appointment I just want to address this as an LGBT advocate’. She said wait and they will call back. End of convo,” she added.

Jade then expressed her views on why she felt discriminated against by such responses from the salon’s staff member.

“As a transwoman, I think that it is unfair for me to disclose such sensitive information especially if it will lead to potentially being turned down or discriminated. I am paying the same amount as the other female customers they have, I do not understand why it is necessary for me to mention my gender background as a customer,” she said.

The drag queen emphasized the need for businesses to train their workers on gender sensitivity and inclusivity.

“As a Trans advocate, this should not happen again. I am calling ALL waxing salons, and every establishment. That please have a gender sensitivity and inclusivity seminar on your staff,” Jade said.

Matilduh, another queen from “DRPH” Season 2, comforted her colleague and expressed support via the X app following Jade’s post.

“Hugs!! They could’ve handled the situation better. And yes, please use your voice for those people who can’t. Laban sisss,” she posted.

Other Filipinos also expressed words of sympathy and comfort for her in the replies to her posts.

In an episode of “Drag Race Philippines” season two last month, M1ss Jade So disclosed that she identifies as trans non-binary. She uses the pronouns she/her and they/them.

Misgendering, or the act of using a form of address that does not reflect a person’s identity, is considered a “dangerous expression of hostility toward those who are different,” according to the Associated Press.

As of writing, the Philippines has not yet passed a law that can protect a person’s Sexual, Orientation, Gender Identity, Expression (SOGIE) against discrimination and prejudice.

RELATED: Buzz on passage of SOGIE bill renewed amid proposed ‘heterosexual rights’ bill | ‘Nothing wrong with you’: Old tweet of Hontiveros brings comfort to LGBT community