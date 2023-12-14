MRT-3 says it is ‘not hacked’ as it posts birthday greeting for Taylor Swift

The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) on Wednesday quipped it was not hacked when it posted a greeting for Grammy award-winning global artist Taylor Swift on December 13.

“Happy Birthday, Taylor Swift!” its social media account said with purple heart emojis.

The American singer-songwriter celebrated her 34th birthday on December 13 and released her concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Extended Version)” on streaming services on the same day.

The Guinness Book of Records recently declared her “Eras Tour” as the highest-grossing music tour ever so far, adding it was “becoming the first to surpass $1 billion dollars in revenue.”

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift in… Tondo? AI-generated pics of singer have Pinoys hoping for Manila ‘Eras Tour’

Meanwhile, the MRT-3’s post has earned 1,600 likes and reactions and 103 comments so far.

In the comments section, the MRT-3 clarified that its account was not compromised.

“Ooops, hindi po ulit kami na-hack,” it said with a laughing emoji.

“Kung si Taylor Swift ay may ERAS TOUR, sa MRT-3, mayroong STATION TOUR!” it added with train emojis.

“Don’t miss the chance to travel sa ating 13 stations through our #MRT3ChristmasTrain! Ingat po sa biyahe, Swifties at mga ka-riles!” the MRT-3 account added.

In another comment, its page administrator admitted that they “cannot contain” being a Swiftie.

“Chill lang kayo, mga ka-riles! Cannot contain ang pagiging SWIFTIE! Hindi po tayo na-hack! Ingat po tayo lahat sa biyahe!” the MRT-3 account said.

The MRT-3 launched its “Christmas Train” last month, which the Department of Transportation said aims to “spread joy and warmth among commuters during the holiday season.”

The interiors of the train sets have a Holiday-theme colorful decor in which seats, walls and poles were designed with images of candy canes, wrapped gifts and other Yuletide-related illustrations.

“Sa ating mga Christmas trains, layon namin makapagbigay nang kahit konting saya sa kanilang araw, lalo na sa mga pagod na komyuter habang sila’y pauwi galing sa kanilang trabaho,” Transport Assistant Secretary for Railways Jorjette Aquino previously said.

She added that the initiative not only highlights the celebratory atmosphere but also underscores the railway sector’s commitment to making the metro commute a safe and cheery experience during the Christmas season.

RELATED: Transport officials bring holiday cheer through LRT, MRT Christmas trains