SWS poll bares men want apparel, women prefer money for Valentine’s Day gift

By
Jeline Malasig
-
February 13, 2024 - 2:25 PM
322
Valentine's Day Gift
Woman tying a ribbon over a gift box (Image by Freepik)

What do the majority of Filipino men and women want to receive as a Valentine’s Day gift?

A Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey found that 14% of men want to receive apparel or clothing while 19% of women want money.

The poll revealed that apart from apparel, 7% of men also wanted to be surprised for Valentine’s Day. This meant receiving “any gift from the heart.”

Meanwhile, apart from money, 13% of women also want to receive flowers for the Day of Hearts.

Both genders equally desire love and companionship, with 11% of women and 10% of men expressing that want.

SWS_Valentine's Gift Survey
Infographic from the Social Weather Stations website (Infographic from sws.org.ph)

Overall, the SWS reported that Filipinos’ top Valentine’s Day gifts were money (16%), love and companionship (11%) and flowers (10%).

Other wishes were apparel (9%), “any gift from the heart” (5%), mobile phone (5%), watches and jewelry (5%), good family relationship (5%), food and grocery items (3%), chocolate (3%), good health of loved ones (3%), motorcycles and other vehicles (2%), and appliances (2%).

SWS_Valentines Gift Survey2
Infographic from the Social Weather Stations website (Infographic from sws.org.ph)

The SWS also noted that those who consider themselves to have “no love life” have been “gradually increasing.”

The figure reached an “all-time high” before in 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when everyone was under lockdown.

The SWS conducted its latest survey face-to-face with 1,200 adult Filipinos from Dec. 8 to 11, 2023.

There were 300 participants each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon (or Luzon outside Metro Manila), the Visayas and Mindanao.

The sampling error margins are ±2.8% for national percentages and ±5.7% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

Interaksyon

