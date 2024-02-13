SWS poll bares men want apparel, women prefer money for Valentine’s Day gift

What do the majority of Filipino men and women want to receive as a Valentine’s Day gift?

A Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey found that 14% of men want to receive apparel or clothing while 19% of women want money.

The poll revealed that apart from apparel, 7% of men also wanted to be surprised for Valentine’s Day. This meant receiving “any gift from the heart.”

Meanwhile, apart from money, 13% of women also want to receive flowers for the Day of Hearts.

Both genders equally desire love and companionship, with 11% of women and 10% of men expressing that want.

Overall, the SWS reported that Filipinos’ top Valentine’s Day gifts were money (16%), love and companionship (11%) and flowers (10%).

Other wishes were apparel (9%), “any gift from the heart” (5%), mobile phone (5%), watches and jewelry (5%), good family relationship (5%), food and grocery items (3%), chocolate (3%), good health of loved ones (3%), motorcycles and other vehicles (2%), and appliances (2%).

The SWS also noted that those who consider themselves to have “no love life” have been “gradually increasing.”

The figure reached an “all-time high” before in 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when everyone was under lockdown.

The SWS conducted its latest survey face-to-face with 1,200 adult Filipinos from Dec. 8 to 11, 2023.

There were 300 participants each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon (or Luzon outside Metro Manila), the Visayas and Mindanao.

The sampling error margins are ±2.8% for national percentages and ±5.7% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.