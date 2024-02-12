‘Gradually increasing’: SWS says more Filipinos with ‘no love life’ in 2023

Filipinos who consider themselves to have “no love life” have been gradually increasing, according to a December 2023 survey by a pollster.

Social Weather Stations (SWS) in its Fourth Quarter 2023 SWS Survey said that 19% of Pinoys said they have no love life.

The figure, the pollster reported, is an overall increase from the 10% recorded in 2002 or 21 years before.

According to the SWS, the number of those who do not have a love life hit a “new all-time high” before in 2020, the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when everyone was under lockdown.

Its graph showed a similar trend in 2021.

By 2022, the number of those who do not have a love life decreased.

It saw an increase once more in December 2023, when the survey was conducted.

Last week, the mayor of General Luna in Quezon Province said he is allowing single staff of the local government unit to either enjoy a “double pay” or a “two-day special stress leave” on February 15 and 16 for Valentine’s.

Meanwhile, the SWS said that Filipinos who considered themselves “very happy” with their love lives were at 58%.

It added that this is the highest figure since the record-high 59% logged in 2011.

“Majority says they have a ‘very happy’ love life,” the pollster said.

The SWS added that most married couples were also “very happy” with their love life, with 76% of men saying the sentiment, while the figure for women was at 67%.

On the other hand, 23% of Filipinos said they “could be happier” with their love life.

SWS conducted the nationwide face-to-facce survey from Dec. 8 to 11, 2023 with 1,200 Filipino adults as participants.

There were 300 participants each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon (or Luzon outside Metro Manila), the Visayas and Mindanao.

The sampling error margins are ±2.8% for national percentages and ±5.7% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.