‘The only Eras Tour I can afford’: Sari-sari store’s name draws attention

“Eras tour” in the Philippines?

A sari-sari store in the country caught the attention of Pinoy Swifties who thought its name sounded close to pop superstar Taylor Swift‘s ongoing history-making concert tour.

TikTok user Ryan Peter (@ypeter.pm) on January 2 posted a clip of a neighborhood store named “Era Store.”

It also had three tarpaulins with the store name.

“Eras tour in the Philippines,” he joked in the caption.

His video has reached 1.5 million views so far.

It was reposted by a pop culture publication on its Instagram page and edited with Taylor’s opening spiel for her concertgoers in her sixth concert tour, “The Eras Tour.”

“Welcome to The Eras Tour! This has been the most extraordinary,” her voice-over says in Complex Philippines’ edit.

“The only Eras Tour within reach @taylorswift,” it said in a caption with a smiling-face-with-tear emoji.

The video amused Pinoys, who shared their amusement and quips in the comments section.

“Lahat ba ng presyo ng paninda diyan ay 19.89?” an Instagram user joked, referencing Taylor’s “1989” album, which recently got a “Taylor’s Version.”

“Most storedinary,” another user quipped, using a play on the words “store” and “extraordinary.”

“How to unhear now (rolling-on-the-floor laughing emojis) Eras Tour (cross emoji) Era Store (check and grinning-with-sweat emojis),” wrote a different Pinoy.

“Ate, pabili nga ng Reputation, ‘yung Taylor’s Version,” another user joked, referring to the latest album which will be re-recorded by the American singer.

“The only one Eras Tour that I can afford,” quippd a different Pinoy.

“Eras Tour according to my budget,” joked a different user.

The Philippines, despite having a massive Taylor Swift fanbase, is not among the countries where her record-breaking concert tour will be held.

The only Asian stops in the Grammy award-winning singer’s concert tour are Tokyo and Singapore.

This has prompted some Pinoys to fly to different countries to personally experience Taylor’s concert, which celebrates her journey through her musical eras, from being a country girl to a phenomenal pop star.

“The Eras Tour” is her homage to her 10 albums and her artistic evolution in her 17-year award-winning career in the music industry, which saw her exploring different genres such as country, pop, alternative rock, electropop and folk.