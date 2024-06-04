Spotted: Fan wears Oishi-inspired attire at TWICE’s Manila fan meet

A fan of the K-pop girl group TWICE dressed up as a snack during their fan meet in collaboration with a local snack brand over the weekend.

Members of the girl group visited the Philippines on June 1 for the “TWICE X Oishi Snacktacular Fan Meet” held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City as brand ambassadors of the popular prawn crackers.

The event saw the girl group sharing their music plans, favorite backstage scenes and favorite memories with Filipino ONCEs, among others.

ONCE is TWICE’s fandom name.

One fan caught the attention of the local online community by coming to the event in matching attire designed to look like the snack’s package.

“HAHAHAHA @oishi_tweets,” user @hotgirljnk wrote on the X (formerly Twitter) platform on Saturday.

Her post has amassed 18,000 likes, 2,100 reposts and over 90 comments in the replies thread so far.

In the comments section, the online user shared that she arrived “late” to the event and was able to go around after the fan meet.

Nevertheless, her outfit amused Filipinos who recognized the brand reference.

“HAHAHAHAHAHAHA, LARO,” an online user commented.

“PANSININ NIYO ‘TO, OISHI!!! @oishi_tweets #TwicexOishiSnacktacularFanMeet #OWowOWow,” another user exclaimed, tagging the account of the snack brand.

“Laro (loudly crying emoji) pero super witty, [love] it,” wrote another Pinoy.

“HAHAHHA, grabe, props for dedication,” commented a different user.

TWICE was announced as Oishi‘s ambassadors in October 2023, when the group held their “Ready to Be” concert at the Philippine Arena.

Their video advertisement with the snack brand also went viral as some spoke Filipino.

RELATED: ‘Sarap, sarap’: TWICE debuts collaboration with local snack brand in new campaign ad

TWICE debuted in 2015 and has become one of the most popular K-pop girl groups globally, bagging numerous awards like the Breakthrough Award in Billboard Women in Music in 2023.

The group comprises Jeongyeon, Jihyo, Dahyun, Tzuyu, Mina, Sana, Chaeyoung, Momo and Nayeon.

Some of their songs include “FANCY,” “What is Love,” “I CAN’T STOP ME” and “Feel Special.”