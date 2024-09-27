Perfect endorser? Pinoys online pitch Carlos Yulo to Tupperware

Following the news of Tupperware filing for bankruptcy protection, Pinoys online remembered the moment when two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo brought plasticware to the Olympics.

READ: Tupperware files for bankruptcy as its colorful containers lose relevance

In jest, one X (formerly Twitter) user said Carlos could be an ideal endorser for the struggling company.

“The perfect endorser RIGHT HERE,” user @paolosmacasaet wrote, garnering over 20,000 likes.

The perfect endorser is RIGHT THERE https://t.co/TcJkDtRtGB pic.twitter.com/zbPvg6ntxh — Paolo S. Macasaet (@paolosmacasaet) September 18, 2024

“Ay ang ganda ng idea!” a Pinoy online users said.

“Wait may dala syang bug-ong during the olympics? That’s really cute 😭😭😭,” another X user wrote.

Carlos went viral in August during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Though not exactly a Tupperware brand, he used a plastic container to carry chalk which he used to reduce friction during his routine in the competition.

READ: ‘Caloy and his baonan’: Carlos Yulo trends for plastic container at Paris Olympics

Many Filipinos associate Tupperware to nostalgia, harkening back to when it was in vogue for packed lunch in school.

It is even a part of a running joke among Filipinos that mothers get mad when children lose their Tupperware because of its steep price point.

Tupperware Brands, known for its trademark food storage containers, has been hit by dwindling sales in recent years.https://t.co/4C12n0Cd98 — Philstar Business (@philstarbiznews) September 18, 2024

Earlier this month, the president and CEO of the company, Lauri Ann Goldman, revealed Tupperware Brand Corp.’s financial position has been “severely affected by the macroeconomic environment”.

The food storage trademark seeks approval to protect its brand while they maneuver towards a more digital-first and technology-led company.

“We plan to continue serving our valued customers with the high-quality products they love and trust throughout this process,” Goldman added.

READ: Timeline: Tupperware – from a US household brand to an indebted kitchenware maker