‘Heartfelt gratitude’: Angat Buhay to celebrate 2nd year of pink museum

The non-government organization established by former vice president Leni Robredo is inviting Filipinos to celebrate the second anniversary of its Museo ng Pag-asa initiative.

Angat Buhay is holding an “Araw of Pasasalamat” event to commemorate the pink museum’s establishment as a home of memorabilia from Robredo’s campaign in the 2022 presidential elections.

The museum also serves as a hub for volunteers, a sanctuary for artists and creatives, and a platform for budding entrepreneurs.

The NGO said that guests can expect a day filled with special performances, meaningful reflections, and heartfelt gratitude as they look back on two years of hope, inspiration, and “bayanihan.”

The event will be attended by the following personalities:

FEU IAS Sessionistas

Dysco & Ezra

Leandro Reyes

Mai Cantillano

Hannah Pabilonia

Pipay

Rita Avila

Pinky Amador

The celebration will be held at the Museo ng Pag-asa located at 84 Cordillera St., Santa Mesa Heights, Quezon City from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those with inquiries may call the hotline 02-8562-6794 or send them an email at [email protected].

The event is free and open to walk-ins, with no registration needed.

The Museo ng Pag-asa was established to house paintings, souvenirs, and other campaign gifts given to Robredo when she campaigned for president in the 2022 national elections.

She previously said she wanted to build a “pink museum” in order to put the gifts to “good use.” Others will be auctioned to fund her NGO’s projects.

The NGO’s name is inspired by Robredo’s “Angat Buhay” initiatives when she was still vice president.

Launched in October 2016, it aimed to uplift Filipinos living on the fringes of society by helping them with food security and nutrition, universal healthcare, public education, rural development, housing and resettlement, and women empowerment.

The program has also served as a vehicle for typhoon relief efforts and COVID-19 response during the height of the pandemic.