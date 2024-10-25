Bayambang mayor replaces ‘insensitive’ post on power outage due to ‘Kristine’

Bayambang, Pangasinan Mayor Nina Jose-Quiambao replaced a controversial Facebook post called out for being “tone deaf” to those who lost electricity during Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

The former actress told her constituents on Thursday, October 24, that the Central Pangasinan Electric Cooperative (CENPELCO) was already “fixing the electricity lines 24/7” that were affected by the strong winds of “Kristine.”

She also suggested that those who needed electricity urgently could go to their evacuation centers.

“IIlan sa inyo ay sensitive ang pinagdadaanan, kakaanak lang, [may] mga babies din, konting tiis lang po, we are in contact with Cenpelco. If hindi [niyo] kaya ‘yung brownout po, pwede po kayo tumawag sa MdR natin and you can stay sa evacuation centers instead,” Quiambao said.

She also reminded her constituents that the storm may recurve toward the Philippines again due to the presence of another incoming weather disturbance.

The town mayor went viral when she initially posted a different Facebook post addressing electricity concerns of the Bayambangeños.

Reports said it was later deleted after earning backlash from some Filipinos as they perceived it to be insensitive to the plight of her constituents.

“Sa mga may brownout, pwede kayo mag-candlelight date ng asawa mo, pamilya mo, jowa mo, habang nagdi-dinner, ‘diba??? Kidding aside, konting pasensya po sa mga walang ilaw, we are in close coordination with CENPELCO and we will update you po if may sagot na sila,” she allegedly wrote before.

Quiambao also managed to shade prideful or boastful people by connecting their attitude with that of “Kristine’s” winds.

A pop culture-oriented page was able to take a screengrab of the post.

The town mayor’s quips about candlelight dinners and irrelevant comparisons of boastful attitudes had failed to amuse social media users.

“Wala pong nakakatawa miss ma’am, check your privilege po,” a Facebook user commented.

“Thank you, FTTM, for exposing these out-of-touch politicians. I hope this is also a reminder to us that if we elect clowns, we should expect a circus,” another user said.

“Insensitive ng mga politician,” a different Pinoy wrote.

“I find it hard to understand how some people have the nerve to make jokes during a typhoon, especially when so many are suffering. It’s crucial to recognize our privilege in these situations. Empathy and sympathy are free, and we should all make an effort to practice them,” another user said.

Pangasinan was placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 on October 24 due to “Kristine.”

According to the state weather bureau PAGASA, this meant the province experienced “storm-force winds” that posed a “moderate to significant threat to life and property.”

As it crossed the country this week, the tropical cyclone battered Bicol Region and other parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila.

It has since exited the Philippine area of responsibility but may return to the region next week.

