‘Laro si Malaysia’: Southeast Asian bet earns Pinoy’s attention for swimwear walk

Apart from the Philippines, another Southeast Asian representative is gaining Filipinos’ attention in Miss Universe 2024.

This is Sandra Lim, a 23-year-old actress representing Malaysia in the beauty pageant’s 73rd edition in Mexico City.

During the swimwear round of the Miss Universe 2024 preliminary competition on Friday, November 15, the Malaysian beauty surprised Filipino viewers by executing an elaborate hip movement during her runway walk.

Sandra walked toward the center, paused, and then elaborately rotated her hips before turning her back to the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumo Malaysia (@missuniversemalaysia)

A Filipino noticed the hip movement and expressed being shocked upon watching the segment.

“Nawala antok ko, bwahahahhahaha! Mahihiya ang Earth’s prograde rotation sa bewang ni atembang!!! Shutaccaaaa, hahahhaa,” the pageant fan exclaimed.

His post has amassed 5,500 likes, 1,100 reposts, and 73 comments.

“Ang tapang [niya] nung nat cos [national costume] ta’s biglang humarot nung swimsuit,” another online user wrote with laughing emojis.

“No, Miss Malaysia giving us a solar system rotation,” a different x user exclaimed with a similar emoji.

no miss malaysia giving us a solar system rotation 😂 #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/ji9mxzk8W3 — carren 🥠🏹 (@taecmeback) November 15, 2024

“Tawang-tawa ako [diyan]!! Nagulat ako e, haha,” exclaimed a different online user.

“Laro si Malaysia,” a different Pinoy commented with emojis of smiling and laughing faces.

“Batak sa hula hoop si anteh [ate],” another X user said.

Reports said that Sandra is an actress, model, and host who has starred in films such as “Happy Dragons,” “Modern Dynasty 2: War of Others,” and the series “The Heir To The Throne.”

She is also a fitness enthusiast who practices wushu and kickboxing.

Sandra also plays musical instruments like the gu zheng, a multi-stringed instrument with movable bridges under each string.

Meanwhile, the Philippines is being represented in the pageant by 25-year-old model Chelsea Manalo of Bulacan, who is also the first Filipino-Black American candidate.

RELATED: Chelsea Manalo’s MUPH swimwear clip goes viral anew amid Miss Universe 2024 prelims

Also known as “Black Barbie,” Chelsea hopes to win the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown against 129 candidates.

The grand coronation will occur on Sunday, November 17, when Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua crowns her successor.

ALSO READ: Miss Universe 2024: Where to watch preliminaries, coronation | ‘Bayanihan voting’: How to help Chelsea Manalo reach Miss Universe 2024 semifinals