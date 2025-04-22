‘Youthful yet pensive moments’: Jasmine Curtis-Smith shares candid photos of Nora Aunor

Actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith honored National Artist Nora Aunor by sharing candid photos she captured during the filming of the 2014 horror movie “Dementia.”

Jasmine had the opportunity to work with Philippine cinema’s “Superstar” for Perci Intalan‘s directorial debut, where she portrayed Rachel, the niece of Nora’s character, Mara.

The independent movie centers on Mara, a semi-retired teacher grappling with the early stages of dementia.

The attempt to remedy her condition becomes the narrative dawn as Rachel and her family take steps to cover Mara’s needs, whose mind has become warped with infirmity.

The movie won the Best Foreign Language Film at the 2015 St. Tropez International Film Festival. It also recognized Nora as Best Actress in a Foreign Language Film at the same festival.

“Dementia” also won several awards at the 17th Gawad PASADO Awards, including another Best Actress trophy for Nora.

The late actress likewise won the same award at the 13th Gawad Tanglaw Awards.

Nora additionally bagged the Movie Actress of the Year Award for her performance in the film at the 31st Star Awards for Movies.

Meanwhile, Jasmine chose to honor Nora’s passing on April 16 by sharing a series of candid photos she had taken during the filming of “Dementia.”

“Rest well, our National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts,” she wrote in a Facebook post on April 17.

“It was an honor to have shared a project with you and witness your greatness,” Jasmine added with a heart emoji.

“Candid photos I was able to take, capturing her youthful yet pensive moments during our shoot for the film ‘Dementia’ in Batanes. 2014,” the actress said.

Jasmine’s post has earned 7,000 likes and reactions, 142 comments and almost 100 shares so far, with some Filipinos thanking the actress for sharing the photos.

“Thank you for your kind words and for posting this,” a Facebook user wrote.

“[Beautifully] written, you captured the real essence of this remarkable woman. Thank you for sharing,” another commented.

“I also watched this movie ‘Dementia’ with a friend and you’re both superb in characterization. It’s been what new and old actress [or] actors told [sic] when they work with the Superstar. She carries the talent with everyone and indeed, a very good movie. Batanes, a place, wonderful,” another Facebook user said.

“For sharing this wonderful episode of her life, missing her much. Rest in peace, Miss Nora Aunor, in the [arms] of our Saviour Jesus Christ, our Lord,” a different online user wrote.

Jasmine also shared the photos on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

Rest well our National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts 🎭 🇵🇭 🕊️ it was an honor to have shared a project with you and witness your greatness 🤍 Candid photos I was able to take capturing her youthful yet pensive moments during our shoot for the film “Dementia” in Batanes.… pic.twitter.com/tJhYyXccFq — Jasmine Curtis-Smith (@jascurtissmith) April 17, 2025

She previously described her experience working with the screen legend in the movie as “super.”

“Mapagbiro lagi si Ate Guy, walang ka-ere-ere!” Jasmine previously told the Philippine Entertainment Portal.

Nora passed away at 88 on April 16 following a medical procedure.

The National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts had an extensive filmography of 170 movies, a number surpassed only by the countless awards and honors the “Superstar” received from both local and international organizations.

With a career spanning seven decades, Nora’s exceptional talent and unwavering dedication to her craft made her the most awarded actress in the 50-year history of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

She is also believed to be the only Filipino actress to have won international acting awards across five different continents.

Beyond the silver screen, Nora was also a gifted singer, rising to fame as a “Tawag ng Tanghalan” grand champion at 14. Over the years, she recorded 25 studio albums and released 260 singles.

ALSO READ: ‘Nag-iisang Superstar’: Nora Aunor’s performances as screen legend remembered