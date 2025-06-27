Vogue’s Anna Wintour to appoint new US editorial head

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour said on Thursday she will be looking for a new head of editorial content at American Vogue as she steps down from the role after nearly 40 years.

She has been the editor of Vogue U.S. since 1988 and is regarded as one of the most powerful people in the fashion world. Wintour has raised over $300 million for the U.S. Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

She will continue as Vogue’s global editorial director and chief content officer at Condé Nast, the publisher of titles including The New Yorker, Vanity Fair and GQ.

In January, former President Joe Biden awarded Wintour the Presidential Medal of Freedom, considered the highest U.S. civilian honor.

The new U.S. head of editorial content at Vogue will lead the magazine’s daily operations across platforms and report directly to Wintour.

The addition of a new editorial lead at Vogue U.S. will give Wintour more time and flexibility to support other global markets, Vogue said.

— Reporting by Juby Babu and Nathan Gomes; Editing by Alan Barona and Shinjini Ganguli