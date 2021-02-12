YouTubers Aggasi Ching, Jai Asuncion featured in Sponge Cola’s trending music video

Filipino alternative rock band Sponge Cola last Wednesday released its music video for “Siguro Nga.”

The video is starred by content creators Agassi Ching and Jai Asuncion or “JaiGa,” love team known for their pranks, viral videos and challenges.

The band’s vocalist and guitarist Yael Yuzon shared that Ching is his dear friend whom he plays basketball with on Tuesdays.

Yuzon added that he also produced a song Ching wrote for Asuncion during the quarantine period.

“I also watch their daily vlogs. On some level, I felt like I was always involved in their love story. It just made sense to cast them,” he said.

In the video shot in a neon-lit karaoke bar, the onscreen and offscreen love team portray a fictional romantic couple in disarray in the music video.

Ching sings “Siguro Nga” in the bar while Asuncion can be seen in the same room with her friends, silently crying and hurting inside.

“A person’s go-to videoke song says so much about who they are and what they are about. I’ll just leave it at that,” Yuzon said.

Guitarist Armo Armovit said that the visual treatment of the video “focuses on honoring people who are no longer present by living lives with meaning and memory.”

“We want them to feel nostalgia for a person in their past who was a meaningful presence in their lives; sadness for the loss, but also, hope for the future,” he said.

It also came with a meta-karaoke of their own track that allows fans to sing “Siguro Nga” while watching the video.

The new track was inspired by Korean drama series “Start-Up.”

Yuzon wrote it to pay tribute to the K-drama’s character Han Ji-Pyeong. Because of this, the lyric video also featured some footage from Seoul, South Korea that includes some locations shown in the series.

The latest music video of Sponge Cola is now on the top 25 trending of video sharing platform YouTube.



It gained almost 145,000 views and 15,000 likes since it premiered. —Rosette Adel