‘Walang kembak’: Angelica Panganiban reminds 2022 voters in new campaign vid

“Pag may history ng pambubudol, never again, never forget tayo.”

This was the reminder of actress Angelica Panganiban to voters for the May elections as she returned in a new voting awareness video.

The nearly two-minute video was released by the Youth Public Servants, a non-profit youth organization, on Friday, February 11.

The same organization released Angelica’s voter’s awareness video early this month.

Similar to the previous video, Panganiban also did not mention any names or identities of political candidates.

In the second campaign video, Angelica warned the public against scammers, citing instances of prank delivery orders, fake online sellers of essential goods, among others.

“Ang daming mambubudol. Naglipana na sila. Mga beh, wag na tayo magpauto! Walang kem bek kem bek dito! #WagMagpapabudol,” the caption of the Facebook video read.

The “kem bek” line used in the video is a reference to Angelica’s famous line in her 2014 movie titled “Beauty in a Bottle.”

Meanwhile, the new voter’s awareness video has garnered more than 305,000 views, 35,000 reactions and 2,000 comments since it was released two hours ago.