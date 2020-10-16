Blackpink to takeover ‘TikTok stage’ next week

Highest-charting Korean girl group Blackpink has announced that they will be hosting “TikTok Stage with Blackpink” event on Tuesday to connect with their fans in the Philippines and around the globe.

For a total of 100 minutes, the virtual event will be broadcasted live exclusively on the video-sharing platform through the account TikTok_Stage.

Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa will also be hosting a pre-event challenge to give fans an opportunity to attend the live event virtually.

The female K-pop group has always shown appreciation towards their fans and this highly anticipated live event will give them an opportunity to connect with their fandom, known as “Blinks,” from all over the world.

The TikTok Stage with Blackpink comes after the success of their first album “The Album” released on October 2nd.

Aside from the behind stories about their album, the TikTok stage event will also be filled with various corners throughout the program

“The Album” has charted on various global music charts including iTunes charts of 57 countries. It broke the record of highest week album sales for K-Pop girl group in one day.

Blackpink also hit No. 2 on the UK charts with their album in a historic Billboard 200 debut.

Last Tuesday, the girl group also held a virtual fan event to celebrate the launch of their first film documentary “Blackpink: Light Up the Sky” which premiered on Netflix last October 14. —Rosette Adel

READ: Blackpink to hold virtual fan event ahead of ‘Light Up The Sky’ release