Jennylyn Mercado invites Filipinos to fill her ‘StarTruck’ with donations for Typhoon Ulysses victims

Kapuso actress Jennylyn Mercado sought the public’s help in filling a large truck with relief goods for people in Cagayan Valley affected by Typhoon Ulysses.

The 33-years-old actress shared pictures of the truck on her Twitter account and called it the “StarTruck” in reference to the reality talent competition, “StarStruck,” where she emerged as the first season’s winner in 2004.

Bessies!!!! Calling for your help na punuin natin ng donation itong truck na ito para sa mga nasalanta ng bagyong Ulysses sa Cagayan! Bukod sa mismong truck, may hinahanda na kaming 1000 bags of relief goods. Bilang ang laki nito theres room for more donations! #StarTRUCK pic.twitter.com/Whw88YGsiD — jennylyn mercado (@MercadoJen) November 18, 2020

Mercado also shared that those who wanted to donate in kind may drop them off in Litterbucks in Quezon City, a cat café she owns with boyfriend Dennis Trillo.

Bessies sa mga gustong mag donate in kind. Pwede niyo siya drop off sa Litterbucks. #starTRUCK#starTruckParaSaMgaSurvivors pic.twitter.com/eHm9ftOMg5 — jennylyn mercado (@MercadoJen) November 18, 2020

Mercado assured her followers that updates about the drive will be shared on her café’s Instagram account.

“For transparency, all updates will be posted on @litterbucks’ IG page. May team po kami na pupunta sa Cagayan to make sure that all the donations will directly go to our kababayans. Tulong tulong po tayo. Join us and spread the word. #starTruck #starTruckParaSaMgaSurvivors,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Filipinos were quick to support her initiative as they urge their fellow followers to contribute to her “StarTruck” bound for Cagayan.

“Makisabay na kayo ng relief delivery oh!” a Twitter user said as she retweeted Mercado’s post.

“Spread the word people!” another online user commented.

“Let’s spread this, mga bessie… Our goal is mapuno (‘yung) #StarTruck ni Ate Bessie… Magtulungan po tayo mga bessie, para sa ating mga kababayans,” shared another Filipino.

“Beke nemen, (‘yung) mga bagong bonus diyan,” quipped a different Twitter user with a laughing-with-tears and praying hands emojis.

Mercado joins other local showbiz personalities who have helped in distributing relief goods to Cagayanos such as Ivana Alawi, Ruffa Gutierrez and KC Concepcion.

Cagayan Valley, composed of the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino, was one of the regions that experienced widespread flooding attributed to the “accumulated effects” of the typhoons that recently hit the country and the tail-end of the cold front.

At least six tropical cyclones affected Luzon in the past two months. These are Typhoon Pepito, Typhoon Quinta, Super Typhoon Rolly, Severe Tropical Storm Siony, Tropical Storm Tonyo and Typhoon Ulysses.

The flooding in the region was also reportedly aggravated by the release of waters from Magat Dam.

Ferdinand Siringan, a former director of the University of the Philippines’ Marine Science Institute, explained that the region serves as a catch basin of water from the surrounding mountain ranges.

Following the subsequent weather disturbances, President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire Luzon under state of calamity.