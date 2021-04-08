‘Not a right to be rude’: Janella Salvador, Markus Paterson slam ‘haters’ of newborn son Jude

Celebrity parents Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson addressed bashers who have been commenting against their newborn son’s physical appearance on social media.

The actress on Wednesday raised the issue of cyberbullying.

“Social media, freedom of speech and having your own opinion DO NOT give you the right to be rude and to cyber-bully. Some of you really need to learn your lesson, so be ready for your consequences,” Salvador tweeted.

Prior to that, she exposed a Facebook user who she claimed made fun of Jude Trevor‘s face.

“Your humor must be really f*cked up to make fun of a baby. I can take all the bashing in the world directed at me with grace, but direct it at my innocent son and you’ll definitely hear from me,” Salvador tweeted.

“P.S. You sure about making fun of Jude’s face? You sure, bud? Sure na? Yikes. Ayt,” she added, accompanying her post with screenshots of the online user’s profile picture.

The actress later on said that the online user, his mother and some of the people who commented on his post have apologized to them personally.

“We do accept their apology, however, I hope this is a lesson learned for them to be responsible and kind on social media,” Salvador added.

Paterson, her partner, likewise called out the bashers in his own account and shared some screenshots of the comments.

“The sad thing is, these people will cry about it, claiming they’re sorry. If you weren’t caught, would you have been sorry?” he pointed out.

The sad thing is, these people will cry about it claiming they’re sorry. If you weren’t caught would you have been sorry? Hindi lang yun. 5 months old na bata. 5 MONTHS OLD. pic.twitter.com/XmEFoNEAx9 — Markus (@markusrpaterson) April 7, 2021

He also admitted that while he is not usually “this vocal,” the hate on a newborn baby has “truly shocked” him.

“My son is a different story, my baby boy is my flesh and blood, and I would take a bullet for him. I thought I’d seen it all, but hating on a newborn baby has truly shocked me. Imagine if it was your child?” Paterson tweeted.

The couple publicly introduced their child through a video last January.

They hinted of being together in September last year. Around the same month, pregnancy rumors have started to swirl online.